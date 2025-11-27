Gators Set for Major Test from Tough TCU Squad
The Florida Gators play TCU on Thanksgiving Day in the first of two games in the Rady Children's Invitational and hope they can fill up the stat sheet. After a routine win over Merrimack, Todd Golden's team will face stiffer competition.
The Horned Frogs, with a 3-2 record, provides Florida with a nice test ahead of tough matchups against Duke and UConn remaining on the schedule.
Who is TCU?
TCU's statistics don't fully explain their strong record, but every player, from starter to bench, fully commits to head coach Jamie Dixon's system. Now in his tenth season at his alma mater, Dixon emphasizes transitioning quickly.
Rather than relying solely on the point guard to push the ball, Dixon encourages multiple players to lead the break, with one trailing and at least another on the wing.
This strategy forces the defense to choose at the three-point line: commit to the ballhandler or cover the open teammate. In half-court sets, TCU uses basic motion offense elements, moving players around to create better shot opportunities. Since they shoot just 32.6 percent from 3-point territory, the Frogs aim to get inside quickly and make use of the midrange.
TCU also excels defensively, allowing just 63.6 points per game so far. Dixon teaches a spatial man-to-man defense, which means players pay close attention to both their man and the ball, ready to disrupt passing lanes.
If the ball gets near the basket, TCU focuses on protecting the rim. Averaging 5.6 blocks per game, the entire Frogs team prioritizes rim protection, even without a true shot-blocker.
"That's the one thing that a TCU team is going to do and they are really good defensively. I think they are really active," UF head coach Todd Golden said. "They do a good job in their ball screen coverage being physical. For us, a big part of it is just holding onto the ball. I think our team has struggled a little bit with turnovers at times."
Players to Watch
Senior point guard Jayden Pierre shoots the three whenever there is the slightest gap between him and a defender. He also uses a sharp hesitation dribble to create his shot. Distributing the ball isn’t his strongest skill, as he averages 2.2 assists per game, underscoring his role as a ball-dominant scorer.
Meanwhile, forward David Punch exemplifies the kind of TCU player who could trouble Florida. At 6-foot-7 and 245 pounds, Punch plays a physical style that combines midrange shooting with post moves.
Florida Plan
Unlike in previous games, the Gators cannot wait for Xaivian Lee to end his slump. Lee finished scoreless against Merrimack and appeared frustrated when trying to score. Using a player like Urban Klazar will space the floor more effectively, giving the frontcourt room to exploit TCU’s lack of height in the paint.
Although the Horned Frogs can use strength to move Florida's forwards from preferred spots, UF’s length should still be a major advantage, that will spur them on to a comfortable victory.