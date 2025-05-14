Gators Shine as NBA Combine Begins
With the 2025 NBA Draft Combine already underway, multiple Florida Gators are preparing and getting ready to improve their stock in any way possible.
Guards Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin have each departed from the program after exhausting their individual college eligibilities, while forward Alex Condon declared for the draft while retaining his college eligibility.
Clayton Jr. is the lone Gator to currently be projected to be drafted in the First Round.
Measurements
One of the ways they improve their standing in the draft is through their official measurements.
Clayton Jr. officially measured in at 6-foot-2 barefoot, 199 pounds, according to DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony on X. Additionally, he has a 6-foot-4 wingspan alongside a 8-foot-1 ½ standing reach.
The biggest takeaway from this is his height and weight. In a league where height/size is valued heavily, him being around 6-foot-4 in shoes is beneficial for his stock. He won’t be undersized in any way and isn’t too thin to stay in the game defensively.
Meanwhile, Martin officially measured in at 6-foot-1.5 barefoot and 208.4 pounds with a 6-foot-7 ½ wingspan and 8-foot-3 ½ standing reach, according to DraftExpress’ Jon Chepkevich on X.
Finally, Condon measured in at 6-foot-11 ¼ barefoot and 221.8 pounds, according to Givony on X. He had a 7-foot-0 ¾ wingspan and 8-foot-11 ½ standing reach, as well.
Going Through Drills
Clayton Jr.'s best moment, however, came in the shooting drills, something that won't be considered a surprise after his strong showing in the NCAA Tournament.
Clayton Jr. was 20-for-30 off the dribble, 20-for-25 on spot up attempts and 17-for-25 in the 3-point star drill. The projected first round pick was 10-for-10 from the free throw line, as well.
Clayton Jr. also recorded a 37-inch maximum vertical.
Martin finished his shooting drills not as great as Clayton Jr. but still efficient. He was 15-for-30 off the dribble, 19-for-25 on spot ups, 15-for-25 in the 3-point star drill and 9-for-10 from the free throw line.
Condon ended his shooting drills 16-for-30 off the dribble, 11-for-25 in spot up situations, 13-for-25 in the 3-point start drill and 7-for-10 from the line.
Scrimmages to Come
While the Gators have three participants, only one will be competing in the scrimmages held at the combine.
Both Clayton Jr. and Condon seem to have withheld themselves from playing, leaving Martin as the lone Gators involved. Martin is on Team Domercant and will begin scrimmaging on Wednesday.