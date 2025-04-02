Gators Walk-On Gets Scholarship NIL Deal
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators have a team that needs no introduction. With names like Walter Clayton Jr., Will Richard, Alijah Martin, Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh, the Gators are one of the top teams in the country.
However, it's a walk-on who has taken the spotlight during the team's run to the Final Four.
Bennett Andersen, a former team manager, was given an NIL deal with Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux after his performance in the team's win over Maryland in the Sweet 16 went viral. The fact that a walk-on got on the court in the Sweet 16 is practically unheard of. What Anderson did next sent his teammates into a frenzy.
After getting onto the court, Andersen won an offensive rebound, something the Gators had been doing all night against the Terrapins. He then proceeded to immediately put the ball back in for an easy lay-up.
Prior to that bucket, Andersen also scored in the team's SEC Tournament semifinal win over Alabama.
Andersen hasn’t had the same fame that his teammates have had, but with his scores in the SEC Tournament and in the Sweet 16, it was more than enough for Walk-On’s.
At the Gators’ practice facility on Tuesday, Walk-On's founder Brandon Landry came in person to congratulate Andersen and give him an NIL deal, the closest thing that Andersen could get since he is a senior.
“So I just wanted to come and personally congratulate you and thank you for being an inspiration for so many walk-ons like me and you and your teammates in the world. One more thing I forgot,” Landry said. “We also give scholarships, and you just got one.”
In the end, Andersen received a $10,000 scholarship from the organization.
Andersen and the Gators will be playing for a shot at the NCAA Championship in San Antonio this upcoming weekend against the Auburn Tigers. Should the Gators get it done and advance to the National Championship game, it would be a very eventful few weeks for him as he finishes up college.
The Gators will face SEC foe Auburn on Saturday for a chance to go to the National Championship. Tipoff in San Antonio is at 6:09 p.m. ET.