Golden, Gators Receive Strong Praise from Auburn Head Coach

Not too often can a program claim to have both the best coach and team in a conference, but it is a real possibility for the Florida Gators on the hardwood. Prior to the Gators and the Auburn Tigers matching up on Saturday, Auburn head coach Steven Pearl stated that he feels Florida and Todd Golden sit atop the list in their respective rankings in the SEC.

“It's the best team in our league by probably a wide margin. Coach Golden is the best coach in our league,” Pearl said.

It is hard to argue against him, too.

For starters, Florida is tied for first in the conference with Texas A&M, holding a 5-1 record against SEC opponents. The Gators have dominated almost all of their opponents, as well. They beat Tennessee by 24, Georgia by 15, Oklahoma by 17, LSU by 18 and upset Vanderbilt on the road by 2.

Furthermore, he is doing this without his three best players from last year’s national championship-winning roster. Walter Clayton Jr., Will Richard and Alijah Martin departed over the summer for the NBA, leaving a massive hole in the scoring department.

Nonetheless, Golden has gotten production from several players this season. Five players are averaging double figures in scoring, with a sixth knocking on the door. Leading the way for Florida is forward Thomas Haugh, scoring 16.9 points per game.

Florida also has arguably the best center in the conference this season, with starting center Rueben Chinyelu having the best stretch of his career. He is having a career year as a junior, averaging 12 points per game and 11.2 rebounds. Chinyelu has also posted 11 double-doubles on the year, logging four in his last four to become the first Gator since David Lee to do so.

As for Golden himself, his resume stands out as one of the strongest despite being one of the youngest coaches in the conference.

The fourth-year Gators head coach became the youngest national championship coach since Jim Valvano in 1983, winning the Gators' third title in program history at the age of 39. Additionally, in the 2024-25 campaign, Golden walked out with an SEC Tournament title and tied the program record for most wins (36) in a single season.

Golden has coached 128 games as the head coach of Florida and is 90-38 overall in that span. He is also 38-2 in home games over the past three years, and in 35 of those 38, the Gators have won by nine or more points.

With that being said, there are a few teams that could match what the Gators have done this season in the conference. And, even fewer SEC head coaches compare to Golden and the work he has done with the Gators.

