Florida's Todd Golden Takes Aim at Charles Bediako Legal Ruling, Promises Win Over Alabama

Just days after former Alabama standout Charles Bediako was granted a temporary restraining order to return to the Crimson Tide, Florida men’s basketball coach Todd Golden made it clear that he’s opposed to the legal ruling.

Golden then fired a shot across the bow at the Crimson Tide, promising to win the game even if Bediako, who entered the 2023 NBA draft and signed a two-way contract with the Spurs that same year, plays against his Gators on Feb. 1.

“We’re gonna beat them anyways,” Golden confidently said. “If he plays, we’ll beat them anyways.”

Recapping the Charles Bediako NCAA eligibility conundrum

Bediako, a seven-foot center, was a key cog in the highly-ranked Crimson Tide defense during his two seasons in Tuscaloosa from 2021 to ’23, helping the program reach the NCAA tournament each year. Bediako, who averaged 6.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game in his career at Alabama, declared for the 2023 NBA draft but went undrafted and in June 2023 signed a contract with the Spurs.

San Antonio in October converted the deal to a two-way contract, meaning Bediako could then split time between the NBA and G League. After appearing in five games in the Summer League, Bediako went on to play 82 games in the G League over the ensuing three seasons.



Now, Bediako is attempting to return to Alabama, and the ex-Crimson Tide center sued the NCAA in an attempt to gain immediate reinstatement to join the Tide for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. Earlier this week, he was granted a temporary restraining order by a Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court judge, which makes him “immediately eligible” to participate in all team activities. The temporary restraining order is valid for 10 days and there will be a full hearing on Bediako’s request for a preliminary injunction on Tuesday.

Bediako’s complaint, pointing to the NCAA’s recent reinstatement of James Nnaji, argued that the NCAA’s eligibility rules favor athletes who have competed internationally over those who have played professionally on U.S. soil. Bediako’s case is unique in that he played college basketball, whereas Nnaji and others like London Johnson hadn’t.

​​“Mr. Bediako signed three NBA contracts after competing in college for two seasons. The NCAA has not and will not grant eligibility to any prospective or returning student-athletes who have signed an NBA contract,” the NCAA said in a statement earlier this week. “Eligibility rules ensure high school students get a shot at earning scholarships, and we will continue to consistently apply and defend these rules.”

Golden joins chorus of college basketball coaches decrying apparent eligibility loopholes

“We just need some people to stand up and start taking a stand,” Golden said. “This guy had a great opportunity. He was at Alabama for two years. He played there, he was there during the NIL era. He was aware of what he was giving up by declaring to go to the draft. He stayed in past the date. That's always been, if you stay in, you sign a contract, you're done. So it's a slippery slope.”

Golden joined a chorus of some of college basketball’s biggest names speaking out against cases like Nnaji, Johnson and Bediako. National championship-winning coach John Calipari in December blasted the NCAA for having “no rules.” Fellow title winner Tom Izzo also laid the blame at the feet of the NCAA.

“Now we’re taking guys that were drafted in the NBA and everything,” Izzo said. “I said it to you a month and a half ago, come on Magic [Johnson] and Gary [Harris], let’s go baby. Let’s do it, why not? If that’s what we’re going through, shame on the NCAA. Shame on the coaches too, but shame on the NCAA. Because coaches are going to do what they got to do I guess, but the NCAA is the one.”

One thing is for sure. All eyes will be on the Florida-Alabama game if Bediako does indeed suit up.

