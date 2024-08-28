Report: 5-Star Twins Planning to Visit Florida Gators
5-star twins Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer are on the move again, which includes an unofficial visit to Gainesville in the coming weeks.
The Florida Gators are expected to receive a visit from the Boozer twins on September 7th, per Jacob Rudner on X.
Cameron is currently rated as the No. 2 overall prospect and top power forward in the 2025 class. 247 Sports’ National Basketball Director Eric Bossi has this to say about the more highly rated twin:
“Cameron is a highly skilled frontcourt player who has all of the tools you would want from a modern power forward,” Bossi wrote. “At 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds, Boozer is already big, strong and plays with toughness. A state champion in Florida as a freshman, Boozer's best asset may be his hands. He catches everything, is an elite rebounder and shows significant touch on everything from his shooting to his passing. Boozer is capable of scoring in the low post or facing the rim and compares quite favorably to the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Paolo Banchero, at the same age.”
The other half of the duo, Cayden, isn’t as high as his brother, but is still ranked 19th in the country and as the third-best point guard in the class. However, his brother disagrees with that ranking.
"I feel like he is the best point guard in our class," Cameron told Rudner of Swamp247. “The way he pushes the tempo and controls the pace of the game, the way he attacks the rim and finishes, how crafty he is, his skill and feel for the game is rare and I feel like he should be talked about way more."
This visit by the Boozers will be the second time they have stepped foot in Gainesville. The only other time they visited the Gators was in November of last year on an official visit.
Florida holds the 9th-ranked class in 2025 at the moment, but getting these two on board would definitely boost it even higher. They already have snagged commitments from highly-ranked four-star Alex Lloyd (40th overall on Top 247) and fast-rising wing CJ Ingram (75th on Top247), then you add them in and this has the chance to be one of the best classes the Gators have had in school history.