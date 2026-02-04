Texas A&M vs. Alabama Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 4

The Texas A&M Aggies head into Wednesday's slate of games in first place in the SEC, sporting a 7-21 record in conference play. They'll try to hang on to that spot when they hit the road to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide, who are off to a bafflingly mediocer start to their conference schedule.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this SEC duel.

Texas A&M vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Texas A&M +8.5 (-110)

Alabama -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Texas A&M +340

Alabama -465

Total

OVER 178.5 (-110)

UNDER 178.5 (-110)

Texas A&M vs. Alabama How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 4

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Coleman Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

Texas A&M Record: 17-4 (7-1 in SEC)

Alabama Record: 14-7 (4-4 in SEC)

Texas A&M vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Texas A&M is 7-0 ATS in its last seven games

Texas A&M is 5-10 ATS in its last 15 games vs. Alabama

Alabama is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games

The UNDER is 4-1 in Alabama's last five games

Texas A&M vs. Alabama Key Player to Watch

Rashaun Agee, F - Texas A&M Aggies

Rashaun Agee leads Texas A&M in both points per game, averaging 13.9, and rebounds per game, averaging 9.0, while also contributing 2.3 assists per game. This roster is full of perimeter shooters, which makes Agee that much more important, as success in the interior on both sides of the court relies on him. If he takes care of business, he can allow the Aggies' guards to attack teams from three-point range.

Texas A&M vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Aggies tonight:

I'm surprised to see Texas A&M as this big an underdog tonight. I believe Alabama to be one of the most overrated teams in the country, and Texas A&M outranks the Crimson Tide in several metrics, inclduing in effective field goal percentage and defensive efficiency.

Alabama's defense has been a real problem for them this season, ranking 197th in defensive efficiency. They don't have the level of shooting they've had in years past to make up for the lack of defense, so they're going to continue to lose games they have no business losing. I'll gladly take the points with the Aggies.

Pick: Texas A&M +8.5 (-110) via FanDuel

