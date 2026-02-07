What to Know About Texas A&M as the Florida Gators Vow for First in SEC

The SEC’s two best teams by record face off this weekend, with the Texas A&M Aggies hosting the No. 17 Florida Gators in College Station on Saturday. Each team holds a 7-2 record in the league, proving through the early going of the 2025-26 season that they will be playing in March.

It will not be an easy one for the Gators. Not many have gone behind enemy lines and walked away victorious against the Aggies. Texas A&M is currently 12-1 in its home arena. And, the only loss suffered in Reed Arena came at the hands of UCF back on Nov. 14.

Florida has struggled more recently in College Station. The Gators have not won there since the 2019-20 season, controlling the Aggies 78-61. Since then, the Gators have lost three straight. Each of the three losses has come by one possession, though.

There are no “superstars” on the roster for Texas A&M. Instead, the Aggies are winning games by committee. Six players are averaging 10 or more points per game. Leading the way is Rashaun Agee, who is scoring 14.2 points per game.

What makes the Aggies so dangerous on offense is the number of shooters on the court. As a team, the Aggies offense is shooting a league-leading 37.6 percent from behind the arc. That percentage also has them No. 29 in Division I.

Three players are shooting north of 40 percent from deep on the season, as well. Those three are Ruben Dominguez, Rylan Griffin and Zach Clemence. Clemence is making 47.8 percent of his 3-point attempts, Griffin is making 44.6 percent and Dominguez is nailing 42.8 percent.

Moreover, the Texas A&M offense does a good job sharing the ball. It is posting 19.9 assists per game in 22 games played during the 2025-26 season. That ranks first in the SEC and fourth in Division I.

On the opposite side of the court, Texas A&M loves to force turnovers. The Aggies' defense has recorded 325 turnovers in 22 games, placing them second in the league in turnovers forced and tied for 31st in Division I turnovers forced per game.

One area the Aggies have consistently battled with is playing defense without fouling. They are 322nd in Division I in fouls per game, averaging 19.6, and already have five players foul out this season. Furthermore, opponents have attempted 476 free throws against the Aggies, making 73.9 percent of them.

The match between Texas A&M and Florida tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

More From Florida Gators on SI