Kevin Willard Lays Into Maryland Fans Who Hate-Watched Villanova vs. Georgetown

Nearly a calendar year after his messy exit from Maryland, Villanova coach Kevin Willard is still drawing the ire of fans in the DMV region.

Need proof? On Saturday, Terrapins fans showed up to hate-watch Willard’s Wildcats as they downed Georgetown 80–73 in nearby Washington—garnering a reaction from Willard himself.

"They wasted a Saturday. I don't know what the f--- they were doing,” Willard said postgame via Nolan Rogalski of Testudo Times. “They got nothing better to do on a Saturday than come look at my bald a--, I don't know what they're doing."

Since Willard left Maryland for Villanova in April, the two programs have trended in opposite directions. The Wildcats are 18-5—their best record since reaching the Final Four in 2022—and firmly in the hunt for an NCAA tournament berth. The Terrapins, on the other hand, are 8-14 and pacing for their worst season since a 9-20 campaign in 1989.

Last year, Maryland went 27-9 and reached the Sweet 16, losing 87–71 to eventual national champion Florida. Willard spent much of the tournament swatting away rumors of his imminent departure as Villanova sought a replacement for Kyle Neptune, who was fired March 15 after three seasons in charge.

