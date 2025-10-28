Where Florida's International Players Stack Up Against Other International Players
As basketball continues to expand globally, the Florida Gators will enjoy the talents of two of the top international players in the NCAA, according to college basketball insider Andy Katz.
Junior forward Alex Condon and senior transfer guard Xaivian Lee hold two prominent spots on analyst Andy Katz's top ten list of foreign players with Condon ranked as the top international player and Lee ranked No. 4.
Florida is one of three programs with two players on the list alongside Illinois and Purdue.
From Western Australia to Gainesville
Condon occupies the top spot on Katz's list for several possible reasons. First, he returns as a starter on the defending national champions. Next, he will definitely see an increase in field goal attempts.
Last season, the six-foot-eleven standout took 7.4 shots per game, scoring 10.6 points. The Gators will eschew the three-guard starting lineup for a more traditional one. Dropping the third guard will allow Condon to operate in the shorter mid-range and baseline.
Condon's arsenal improved. Instead of just layups and dunks, you saw a little more touch around the cup, even using a drop step while posting. Furthermore, the Australian expanded his range by using the three-point shot. Condon connected on 32.8 percent of his attempts. While he's not quite a stretch four, his outside shot continues to improve.
Defensively, we saw the power forward attack both the rim and the glass. Condon excels at weakside defense, giving the Gators another potential rim protector.
From The Six to the 352
Xaivian Lee transferred in from Princeton after withdrawing from the NBA draft pool. What the 6-foot-3 guard brings offensively is an attacking style. Lee's aggressive approach ends up with him trying to get to the basket. With the ability to finish at the rim ambidextrously, the Canadian product uses a stride like a tall receiver to separate, gliding to the rim.
However, Lee will also look to draw contact, making 79.6 percent of his free throws. That augments his 12.7 points per game, which should rise in Florida's free-flowing style. As a distributor, he will start alongside Arkansas transfer Boogie Fland, another scoring point guard.
Bottom Line
While Condon and Lee are the only two UF players to make the list, they are not the only international athletes on the roster. In fact, Todd Golden's team claims five other talents born outside of the United States.
Starting center Reuben Chinyelu is from Nigeria, while guards Urban Klavzar (Slovenia) and Alex Kovatchev (Australia) and centers Olivier Rioux (Canada) and Viktor Mikic (Serbia) round out the list.
In his efforts to build a program that sustains success, Golden is not afraid to look at the globe as one ample recruiting opportunity.