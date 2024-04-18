Gators get TE Depth from Transfer Portal
The Florida Gators saw linebacker Mannie Nunnery enter the transfer portal on Tuesday. The move got their scholarship numbers balanced at 85.
News broke on Wednesday that the Gators added their first player from the portal, but former Air Force tight end Caleb Rillos won't count against the 85-scholarship limit according to Nick de la Torre of Gators Online.
"The Gators have their first transfer portal pickup in Air Force tight end Caleb Rillos, who plans to walk on to the team this summer," reported de la Torre on X.
Rillos is listed 6'6 and 255 pounds on the Air Force Roster. He was originally in the class of 2020 and spent four years at Air Force.
He saw action in 13 games for Air Force last year and had eight catches for 97 yards. On3 gives Rillos a 3-star transfer portal ranking.
Rillos won't be the only new face in the Gators' tight end room this summer. Florida also added Amir Jackson in their 2024 recruiting class. Rillos comes from the transfer portal, and ironically, Jackson comes from Portal High School in Portal, Ga.
Jackson was ranked the No. 8 tight end in the country by 247 Sports.
More on Rillos from his Air Force Bio:
2022– Played in 13 games, starting seven … one catch for 15 yards and his first-career touchdown vs. Baylor in the bowl game … first catch of season at Utah State, good for 15 yards … first career start vs. UNI in season opener … academic all-district selection in football...has a 3.89 grade point average and is majoring in mechanical engineering.
2021– Played in eight games, seeing action in the last eight games of the season ... played both special teams and as a backup tight end ... recorded his first career catch vs. Louisville in the bowl game, good for 40 yards.
High School– Lettered in football, basketball and lacrosse … first-team all-state honors in football … first-team all-conference honors while helping his team to the league title … earned the Freddie Steinmark Award … recorded 57 catches for 766 yards and 12 touchdowns his senior year … high school football coach was Matt Loyd … earned first-team all-conference honors in basketball … was an honorable mention all-state selection … helped his team to league title … played midfield in lacrosse … member of the National Honor Society … class valedictorian with a 4.5 grade point average.