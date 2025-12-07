Former Gators OL Commit to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

A former Florida Gators commit has announced plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, and there's familiarity with the new staff.

Georgia Tech true freshman offensive lineman Peyton Joseph will enter the portal when it opens on Jan. 2, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Joseph will have all four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting in 2025.

NEW: Georgia Tech OL Peyton Joseph is entering the transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



Four-star recruit in 2025 class. https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/nKMkLCH8wD — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 6, 2025

Joseph was previously committed to Florida from Feb. 18, 2024, until April 18, 2024, and was promptly predicted to flip to rival Florida State. He eventually did so on July 4 that year and remained committed for the entire season.

However, days before early signing day in 2024, Joseph flipped his commitment to Georgia Tech and signed with the Yellow Jackets on Dec. 4.

Joseph was a four-star recruit and rated as the No. 19 interior offensive lineman by 247 Sports at the time of his signing.

While there's familiarity with the program due to his brief commitment under former head coach Billy Napier, there is now even more familiarity with the program under new head coach Jon Sumrall. Sumrall's new offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner was previously the offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech for the last three seasons, including Joseph's lone season with the program.

It should also be noted that Faulkner's offensive line coach at Georgia Tech, Geep Wade, is expected to go to Nebraska.

Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall recently hired Georgia Tech's Buster Faulkner as the program's new offensive coordinator. | UAA Communications

It's unclear if Florida will target Joseph, but the Gators have needs on its offensive line with three starters in center Jake Slaughter, guard Damieon George Jr. and tackle Austin Barber as well as backups Kamryn Waites and Devon Manuel all exhausting their collegiate eligibility.

Florida recently signed six offensive linemen in its 2026 recruiting class, five of whom are on scholarship: four-star tackle Tyler Chukuyem, three-star guard G'Nivre Carr, three-star tackle Chancellor Campbell, three-star tackle Javarii Luckas and three-star guard Desmond Green.

During Monday's introductory press conference, Sumrall said he wants his offensive line to "play with a demeanor that's nasty." He also gave brief details into his portal plans, which include using the portal to fill gaps in the roster rather than build the roster.

Ultimately, retaining players on the current roster is the first priority.

"It starts with our current team. I just got the chance to meet with those guys. Retention in these days of the college football world is the most important thing to build a team," he explained. "We need those guys to stay, and that's the first recruiting effort I have."

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on Jan. 2 before closing on Jan. 16. The Gators have had no players announce plans to transfer, but some attrition is expected with the coaching change.

