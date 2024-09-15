Florida Gators in Search of Answers After Being Routed By Texas A&M
With the matchup in their favor on paper, the University of Florida failed to execute in just about every conceivable way, falling 33-20 to Texas A&M. The loss drops the Gators to 1-3. More importantly, whatever positive vibe and hope fell to earth rather fast during this game.
Whether you call it a blazing receptacle or lit rubbish bin, the Florida Gators resemble a dumpster fire with the only hope for extinction remains a massive overhaul. Florida didn't deserve to win today. Texas A&M capitalized on coaching mishaps and poor execution. Now, the Gators scramble for answers that do not appear readily attainable.
Backup Takes Command
With Conner Weigman a late scratch, the Aggie started redshirt sophomore Marcel Reed. Reed started his first college game in The Swamp, normally a house of horrors for opposing freshmen. Reed, thanks to Florida's lack of pass rush and coverage issues, enjoyed a serviceable day, throwing for 178 yards and two touchdowns.
He found wide receiver Cyrus Jones with a 73-yard touchdown pass. Generally, the Gators barely harassed the freshman, hitting him just four times and tallying zero sacks. The Aggies moved the ball calmly down the field, owning the clock for 37 minutes and 46 seconds. The Aggies punted once, embarrassing the Gators in front of 89,993 fans.
Defensive Failures
Despite enjoying a roster of talented in-state athletes, Florida's defense couldn't stop a nosebleed or cover a shift against TAMU. Twenty-four first downs and 488 yards surrendered. Worse, who hit the quarterback most? Cornerback Jason Marshall hit Marcel Reed twice. Fellow defensive back Sharif Denson hit him once. Shemar James provided the only other hit.
In a state where pass rushers look plentiful and foot speed remains the top export, why does this group look like they play in cold oatmeal. Slow, non-reactive and out of position. TAMU rolled up 313 rushing yards on fifty-five carries. Three Aggies rushed for over sixty yards, including the quarterback, who ran for 84. No amount of Comet or Ajax can scrub off that caked-on humiliation.
Vultures Circling
After the loss, the calls for Billy Napier's firing turned to banshee screams. Fans, donors, people in and around the program grew tired of the sustained losing. Moreover, the way the Gators lose hurts those people. Scott Stricklin hired Billy Napier, after firing coaches with winning records. Florida, a hotbed of recruiting creeps further away from the largest school in the state.
Interlopers from other states invade and sign away talent. They don't need to engage in negative recruiting, as the current Gators braintrust fails in winning games against team they should win. Blaming a head coach and athletic director may seem like low-hanging fruit. At the same time, said fruit continues to rot on the vine.