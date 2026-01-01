Potential Gators WR Target to Enter Portal Out of Georgia Tech

A potential Florida Gators transfer target with connections to new offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner officially announced his plans to enter the portal when it opens on Jan. 2.

On Thursday, On3's Pete Nakos reported redshirt sophomore wide receiver Bailey Stockton intends to enter the portal after three seasons at Georgia Tech under Faulkner. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound receiver had 37 career catches for 429 yards and one touchdown over 353 total snaps as a Yellow Jacket.

A former three-star recruit primarily recruited by Faulkner, Stockton was initially a late addition to Georgia Tech’s 2023 class, where the Gators' offensive coordinator told him if a scholarship opened up, he would receive one.

“Coach Faulkner saw something in me that other schools didn't," Stockton said. “I just tried to take it and run with it.”

While seeing sparse playing time so far in his career, Stockton’s connection with Georgia Tech transfer quarterback Aaron Philo, his high school teammate and a player Florida is seen as the early favorite for once the portal opens, makes him a player to watch for the Gators. In high school, Stockton helped Philo become the Georgia all-time leading passer with consecutive seasons recording over 1200 receiving yards.

“He’s awesome. That’s my guy,” Stockton said on his Prince Avenue Christian (GA.) teammate and quarterback. “We talk every day.”

Their connection continued in the yellow and gold together, where Philo and Stockton connected nine times for 131 yards, with 15 percent of the quarterback's career completions going to Stockton and over 30 percent of the wideout’s career yards coming with Philo under center.

Now with the star freshman duo of Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III officially returning to Gainesville in 2026, Florida is still expected to be busy in the wide receiver market once the transfer portal opens.

The Gators have seen seven players announce their intentions to depart at the position from the 2025 roster, while new Gators coach Jon Sumrall previously said in his introductory press conference that Florida will use the transfer portal to fill holes in its roster and will "get elite skill players here."

"On offense, when I think of Florida football, I think of aggressive, I think of explosive, I think about mixing tempos, using it to your advantage, and dictating the game to the opponent," he said. "I think about stretching the field and threatening every blade of grass."

Though Stockton likely won’t be the starting-caliber addition to the room that Florida is expected to make, he brings familiarity with Faulkner and Philo and adds depth to a room in need. The belief is that Florida would still be aggressive for a top available receiving option regardless of whether Stockton was added or not.

The NCAA Transfer Portal opens on Friday and closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

