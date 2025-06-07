Gators AD Scott Stricklin Welcomes Recent NCAA Settlement Ruling
Florida Gators athletic director Scott Striklin released a statement Saturday afternoon regarding the recent NCAA Settlement Ruling. Stricklin viewed the ruling as a positive moment for college athletics.
"The University of Florida Athletic Association welcomes the recent court ruling allowing schools to directly share revenue with student-athletes. This decision marks an important step forward for college athletics, and we remain committed to supporting Gator athletes on and off the field. Beyond financial opportunities, the UAA will continue to provide world-class training, academic support and career devleopment to help our Gators succeed during their time at UF and well beyond."
On Friday, a federal judge signed off on a settlement that will allow schools in the NCAA to directly pay players. It's a landmark moment, and likely the biggest moment, for the landscape of college athletics.
As part of the settlement, the NCAA will pay nearly $2.8 billion in back damages over the next 10 years to athletes who competed in college at any time from 2016 through present day.
Each school can pay its athletes up to a certain limit - i.e. a salary cap. This cap is expected to start at roughly $20.5 million per school in 2025-26 and increase each year during the decade-long deal. These new payments are in addition to scholarships and other benefits the athletes already receive.
Steps toward this moment came back in 2021, when athletes were permitted to start making money from third parties via their name, image and likeness (NIL). Boosters have created collectives to help fund roster building since then.
According to ESPN's Dan Murphy, the approved settlement doesn't put an end to legal challenges. Questions about whether athletes should be considered employees and the current rules that dictate how long an athlete can play college sports remain.
While things begin to play out, the Gators publically welcome the change. A major program like theirs should be able to adjust to the changing landscape.