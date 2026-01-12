Where did ESPN Rank Florida Gators' Aaron Philo Among Transfer Portal QBs?

One of the first portal acquisitions for the Florida Gators under head coach Jon Sumrall and his new offensive staff, transfer quarterback Aaron Philo has been ranked amongst the best in ESPN’s recent portal rankings at his position.

Philo, a Georgia Tech transfer with just 109 career snaps played in college football, landed at No.12 in the ESPN list done by Max Olson, four spots beneath former Gators starter DJ Lagway, who is committed to Baylor, and ranking him fourth among transfers into the SEC conference behind LSU's Sam Leavitt, Auburn's Byrum Brown and Kentucky's Kenny Minchey.

With three years of eligibility remaining, Olson calls the young gunslinger a possible ‘foundational player’ for Sumrall in Gainesville, while ESPN scout Tom Lugibill praised his talent.

“Philo has played extremely well in relief of (Haynes) King. Georgia Tech even paid above-market value to keep him in the program for the 2025 season,” Luginbill wrote in the rankings. “His stats are modest at best, but he got them through King’s injury issues in 2024 and played at a high level. He’s not the runner King was but is a very efficient and accurate passer.”

While Philo saw limited playing time in Atlanta for the Yellow Jackets, the Georgia high school all-time passing record holder impressed when seeing action, including important contributions in huge wins over NC State and a playoff-contending Miami team in 2024. Through two seasons at Georgia Tech, Philo completed around 58 percent of his passes for 938 yards and two touchdowns, rushing for 93 yards and a touchdown as well.

Though just a three-star recruit out of Prince Avenue Christian High School, Philo put up incredible numbers as a prospect, throwing for 13,922 yards and 159 touchdowns in just three full seasons as the starter. When committing to the Yellow Jackets, new Gators offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner was a large factor in the composite 55th-ranked quarterback’s decision.

“Coach Faulkner, I love him, he’s my guy. I have had a good relationship with him for about two years now,” Philo said after committing to Georgia Tech.

Lots of smoke for Florida in regard to transfer QB Aaron Philo, the Georgia HS all-time leading passer.



“Coach Faulkner, I love him, he’s my guy.” The GT transfer said about the new #Gators OC.



Only 109 downs played, but some nice film⬇️



More here: (https://t.co/QvGxEhvPwe) pic.twitter.com/dbRDD9kodU — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) December 16, 2025

Now following Faulkner to Gainesville, Philo will have all the resources necessary to excel in an offense he already has a strong grasp of.

Florida’s current roster includes some of the best offensive talent in the country, featuring returning 1,000-yard rusher Jadan Baugh and the talented receiver duo of Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III. Additionally, the Gators added multiple transfers on offense who have prior experience with Philo, highlighted by the signing of former Georgia Tech wideout Eric Singleton Jr., one of the best playmakers in the country during his time in Faulkner’s offense.

As of now, the expectation is that Philo will battle redshirt freshman Tramell Jones Jr., last year's backup, for the starting job in Gainesville this spring, though the highly-rated transfer is currently seen as the favorite ahead of the open competition.

The Gators may not be done adding to their roster either, with Florida Gators on SI tracking all of Florida's portal moves here until it closes on Friday.

More From Florida Gators on SI