Gators Hold Longest Active Combined Win Streak at DI Level
Between the Florida Gators men's basketball team's undefeated start and the football team's strong finish to the season, the University of Florida is living up to its reputation as having one of the most well-rounded athletic programs in college sports.
Last season, Florida finished fourth in the Learfield Directors Cup standings, which recognizes the university with the best overall athletic performance of the year. The Gators are one of the two athletic programs to win a national title in each season over the past 15 years.
This season, it seems like the program has picked up from where it left off. Forty-six days have gone by since the Gators have lost either a football game or a men's basketball game. This season, no other Division I program has gone that long without losing a football or men's basketball game.
After losing two out of their first three games, Florida’s football program eventually found its footing during the second half of the season. The emergence of true freshmen DJ Lagway and Jadan Baugh helped serve as a spark plug for a team that was once hanging on for dear life.
Since losing to No.5 Texas, the Gators have won four straight games, with two wins coming against ranked SEC opponents. Florida’s convincing 33-8 win against Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl sends the team into next season with a productive young core and high expectations for the future.
On the other hand, Florida’s men's basketball team hasn’t needed a rocky start to find their rhythm. The No.6 Gators have started their season undefeated (12-0), most recently defeating UNF 99-45.
Led by returning players Walter Clayton Jr and Alex Condon, the Gators have already knocked off big-name opponents like the University of North Carolina, and the University of Virginia.
Clayton Jr is currently averaging 17.6 points per game (seventh-best in the SEC), while making 2.9 three-pointers per game (fourth-best in the SEC). The senior guard serves as the Gators floor general, leading the team in points and assists.
In January, the Gators will take on their first string of ranked opponents. Within the span of seven days, Florida will face No.10 Kentucky, No.1 Tennessee and No. 23 Arkansas.