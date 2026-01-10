Two More Wide Receiver Targets Emerge for the Gators

As head coach Jon Sumrall continues vetting transfer portal wide receivers, two more names have emerged for the Florida Gators, with South Carolina’s Brian Rowe Jr. and Old Dominion’s Ja’cory Thomas added to the board. Each player has released their respective top schools that they are focusing on.

Thomas, the more productive player of the two, has a top four consisting of Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Florida and Georgia Tech. He is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound receiver who finished with 719 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 41 receptions in 12 appearances.

Furthermore, Thomas has scheduled an official visit with the Gators that begins on Saturday, according to On3’s Corey Bender.

Rowe Jr. had a quieter year compared to Thomas in his first season with the Gamecocks. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound pass catcher appeared in 11 games this past season, making four starts as a true freshman. In those appearances, he posted 19 catches for 149 yards and one touchdown.

His best outings of the season came in South Carolina’s losses to Missouri and Ole Miss. In the contest against the Tigers, he logged three catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. As for the game against the Rebels, he made four catches for 45 yards.

The rising sophomore has a top five of Cal, Virginia Tech, Louisville, UCLA and Florida.

Florida has cast a wide net at the receiver spot this offseason. The reason the Gators have done so is that five of the receivers from the 2025 roster have departed and entered the transfer portal.

The Gators have already earned commitments at the receiver spot from Georgia Tech’s Bailey Stockton and Wake Forest’s Micah Mays Jr. Moreover, they signed three receivers in this past high school recruiting cycle.

However, Florida continues to add names to their board. One popular name that came to light on Friday was former Auburn pass catcher Eric Singleton Jr. The highly talented receiver originally announced he was entering his name into the NFL draft, but instead has put his name in the transfer portal.

It has been an active transfer portal window for Sumrall in his first year as the head coach of the Gators. There have been 18 transfers who have announced their commitment to the Orange and Blue this offseason, with Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo, Baylor safety DJ Coleman, Jacksonville State defensive lineman Emmanuel Oyebadejo, Cincinnati running back Evan Pryor and Kentucky safety Cam Dooley being the most notable.

Sumrall’s work in retaining his key pieces from the 2025 roster has also been a success. There have been 43 reported or confirmed players returning for next season, including linebacker Myles Graham, running back Jadan Baugh, receivers Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson and edge Jayden Woods.

The NCAA Transfer Portal closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

