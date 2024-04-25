Florida Gators to Lose Defense Back to Transfer Portal
Cornerback Ethan Pouncey has entered the NCAA transfer portal after five years with the program, per a report from 247Sports’ Jacob Rudner.
Pouncey, a 2020 four-star signee out of Winter Park (Fla.) High School, played sparingly during his time in Gainesville. He did not appear during any game in the 2020 season and earned a redshirt due to the free year of eligibility given by the NCAA as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pouncey saw a slight uptick in playing time in his 2021-redshirt-freshman season with 11 appearances in 13 games, but he only managed four tackles while mostly playing as a reserve.
His role diminished in 2022 with only three appearances, mostly due to injuries and the emergences of young talent in the room. He recorded two tackles in that time and earned another redshirt. Last season, Pouncey’s role disappeared as he failed to make a single appearance.
Pouncey’s older brother, Jordan, joined the program as a transfer wide receiver from Texas in the same class. He graduated following the 2022 season. The brothers are also second cousins with UF legends Maurkice and Mike Pouncey.
Pouncey joins linebacker Mannie Nunnery as one of Florida’s post-spring scholarship departures.
Following the reclassification of 2025 offensive lineman Enoch Wangoy to the 2024 class, Florida was one scholarship over the 85-man limit. Pouncey’s impending transfer puts the Gators back to the limit.
Should Florida want to be active while the spring portal period is open, it’ll need at least one more departure.