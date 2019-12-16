GatorMaven
Top Stories
Gator Maven
Recruiting
Basketball

10 Wins of Christmas: Ranking Florida’s 10 Victories, No. 9

GrahamMarsh_

Kyle to Kyle.

It was quarterback Kyle Trask’s second game as a starter, and it was tight end Kyle Pitts’s coming out party. 

When Florida beat the Towson Tigers 38-0 on Sep. 28, Pitts was unguardable on his way to two touchdowns. 

Unfortunately, barely anyone saw it live. This was perhaps the least attended game I’ve ever seen in the Swamp. Attendance was reported at 79,000, and that seems pretty stretched. At halftime people laid down on the bleachers and took naps. 

Not only was it a cupcake opponent, but it was The fifth game of the season. UT Martin was also not a formidable opponent, but since it was a night game and a home game, people showed up. 

So why did you rank this game ahead of UT Martin which came in at No. 10 on our 10 Wins of Christmas? 

One reason: HBO. 

That was the week of the HBO special done on the Gators. And it seems to be by most people’s opinion the best one out of all the colleges they did. 

Coach Dan Mullen was fantastic on the documentary. He appeared charismatic and charming and I believe it’s having a lasting impact on recruiting as the Gators currently have the best class they’ve had since Will Muschamp. 

So, I guess that Florida more so won the week than the actual game. Especially considering UF did not look all the impressive in that game, especially in the first half. It was only 17-0 at halftime and if you watched the HBO special, you’ll know that Mullen expressed his dissatisfaction with the performance before halftime. 

But even still, the Florida defense recorded a shutout at home. Through the first three home games of the season, Todd Grantham’s defense allowed a total of three points. 

And that was with Towson having Tom Flacco, brother of NFL quarterback Joe Flacco, running the show for the Tigers under center. Flacco showed some promise as well, he made a few nice throws and made some plays with his feet. One drive looked like they’d at least go down and get a field goal in the first half but a fumbled snap recovered by the Gators halted those hopes. 

This game’s shaky offensive performance from UF outside of Trask and Pitts made fans and media alike feel uneasy about to looming Auburn game at the time. The running game was once again anemic, as nobody rushed for 100 yards and Lamical Perine only average two yards per carry. 

People weren’t sure there was any chance that the Gators could win the next week with no running game. If Florida couldn’t run the ball successfully against Towson, how was it supposed to run the ball successfully against Derrick Brown and Auburn? 

But most of you know the story to that game, and that’s for a different day in my 10 wins of Christmas countdown. 

For now, like I will throughout this whole series, I will leave you with a Christmas comparison to this game. 

The Towson game was the extended family member you see around the holidays that you love, but don’t really like. You want them to change quite a bit about them but they’re family and it’s Christmas so you’ll still talk to them and spend time with them. 

You didn’t like the performance against Towson and you wanted the Gators to play better, you also wanted a more fun opponent. But if you’re a Gator fan, it was football season and a Gator win, so you’ll take it. 

Comments

Gator Maven

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dan Mullen Press Conference Live Blog: 12/16/19

Zach Goodall

Updates and quotes from Florida's weekly presser.

Derek Wingo Will Make An Immediate Impact at Florida

Brian Smith

The Gators have a stud in their hands in 2020 commit linebacker Derek Wingo. Expect them to utilize his talent right out the gate.

Source: Florida QB Feleipe Franks Visits Kansas

Zach Goodall

Could the Gators quarterback find a home in the Big 12?

10 Games of Christmas: Ranking UF’s 2019 Wins, Starting With No. 10

GrahamMarsh_

Each day, we’re re-telling the story of each Florida win, ranking each one until we declare the No. 1 win of the season on Christmas Day.

Reviewing the Gators Wide Receiver Corps

ethanbudowsky

How did the unit perform in 2019, and what will it look like next year?

Scouting Report: Florida DB Commit Mordecai McDaniel

Zach Goodall

What will Mordecai McDaniel provide for the Gators in the future?

Zach Goodall

2020 commits QB Anthony Richardson, OL Joshua Braun and Richie Leonard, begin practicing with the…

Breaking: 2020 OL Joshua Braun Commits to Florida

Zach Goodall

Florida continues to beef up the future of its offensive line.

Assessing Florida's Recruiting Options and Future at Running Back

Brian Smith

What are Florida's options at running back, a major position of need, as the 2020 recruiting cycle heats up?

2020 DB Mordecai McDaniel Commits to Florida

Zach Goodall

The Gators add a seventh defensive back to their 2020 recruiting class.