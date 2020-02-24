The 2020 NFL Combine has begun!

337 NFL hopefuls are gathering in Indianapolis this week to compete in drills and meet with hundreds of team scouts, coaches, and front office personnel as they prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Eight former Florida Gators were invited to this year's Combine, following an Orange Bowl victory in Dan Mullen's second season as head coach. Each prospect is unique in their draft profile, and while all of them stand to gain from the event, some do more than others.

Below, you'll find the AllGators live blog covering the event during the week, as it pertains to Florida's eight prospects. Their measurables, press conference quotes and videos, testing results, and team meeting reports are some of, but not limited to, what you'll find within the constantly updated thread.

Former Gators Participating in the NFL Combine

Running back Lamical Perine

Wide receiver Van Jefferson

Wide receiver Freddie Swain

Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland

Defensive end Jabari Zuniga

Defensive end/linebacker Jonathan Greenard

Cornerback C.J. Henderson

Punter Tommy Townsend

NFL Combine Schedule

The NFL Combine can be watched on NFL Network, and can be streamed online here by logging in with a qualifying TV provider.

Live Blog

Monday, 2/24/2020

10:25 A.M.: Florida's weigh-ins for the day are over, as Freddie Swain has measured at 6-0 1/4", 197 lbs., with 30 5/8" arms (74 3/8" wingspan), and 9" hands.

Swain looks like your prototypical slot receiver, and has a chance to sneak himself into being drafted with a strong performance this week. He ran a 4.54 coming out of high school... an improvement from that at his size would be ideal.

9:30 A.M.: Van Jefferson follows Cleveland at the weigh-in, standing at 6-1 1/2, 200 lbs., with 32 3/4" arms (77 1/8" wingspan), and 9 1/8" hands.

Jefferson won't "wow" anyone with his size and athleticism this week, though, if he can post a 40 yard dash below 4.5 seconds, it'll be a huge win after a successful Senior Bowl last month.

9:10 A.M.: Measurements are starting to come in for the tight ends, quarterbacks, and wide receivers. Tyrie Cleveland is up four pounds from his Senior Bow weigh-in, standing at 6-2 3/8, 209 lbs., with 32 7/8" arms (78" wingspan), and 9 1/8' hands.

Any added weight where Cleveland can still produce a quality 40 yard dash is a plus. Remember, he ran a 4.38 coming out of high school at 6-2 1/2, 189 lbs.

9:00 A.M.: C.J. Henderson believes he could run the fastest 40 yard dash of any cornerback at the NFL Combine, as he told Sports Illustrated in an interview.

Sunday, 2/23/2020