AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

2020 NFL Combine Live Blog: Tracking the Eight Florida Gators

Zach Goodall

The 2020 NFL Combine has begun!

337 NFL hopefuls are gathering in Indianapolis this week to compete in drills and meet with hundreds of team scouts, coaches, and front office personnel as they prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Eight former Florida Gators were invited to this year's Combine, following an Orange Bowl victory in Dan Mullen's second season as head coach. Each prospect is unique in their draft profile, and while all of them stand to gain from the event, some do more than others.

Below, you'll find the AllGators live blog covering the event during the week, as it pertains to Florida's eight prospects. Their measurables, press conference quotes and videos, testing results, and team meeting reports are some of, but not limited to, what you'll find within the constantly updated thread.

Former Gators Participating in the NFL Combine

  • Running back Lamical Perine
  • Wide receiver Van Jefferson
  • Wide receiver Freddie Swain
  • Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland
  • Defensive end Jabari Zuniga
  • Defensive end/linebacker Jonathan Greenard
  • Cornerback C.J. Henderson
  • Punter Tommy Townsend

NFL Combine Schedule

The NFL Combine can be watched on NFL Network, and can be streamed online here by logging in with a qualifying TV provider.

general_player_schedule_2020_rev0207
via http://www.nflcombine.net/players/schedule/

Live Blog

Monday, 2/24/2020

10:25 A.M.: Florida's weigh-ins for the day are over, as Freddie Swain has measured at 6-0 1/4", 197 lbs., with 30 5/8" arms (74 3/8" wingspan), and 9" hands.

Swain looks like your prototypical slot receiver, and has a chance to sneak himself into being drafted with a strong performance this week. He ran a 4.54 coming out of high school... an improvement from that at his size would be ideal.

9:30 A.M.: Van Jefferson follows Cleveland at the weigh-in, standing at 6-1 1/2, 200 lbs., with 32 3/4" arms (77 1/8" wingspan), and 9 1/8" hands.

Jefferson won't "wow" anyone with his size and athleticism this week, though, if he can post a 40 yard dash below 4.5 seconds, it'll be a huge win after a successful Senior Bowl last month.

9:10 A.M.: Measurements are starting to come in for the tight ends, quarterbacks, and wide receivers. Tyrie Cleveland is up four pounds from his Senior Bow weigh-in, standing at 6-2 3/8, 209 lbs., with 32 7/8" arms (78" wingspan), and 9 1/8' hands.

Any added weight where Cleveland can still produce a quality 40 yard dash is a plus. Remember, he ran a 4.38 coming out of high school at 6-2 1/2, 189 lbs.

9:00 A.M.: C.J. Henderson believes he could run the fastest 40 yard dash of any cornerback at the NFL Combine, as he told Sports Illustrated in an interview.

Sunday, 2/23/2020

  • Check out our Gators-only, seven-round NFL mock draft prior to the NFL Combine. Six former Gators were selected, and each team fit was discussed. You can read that mock draft here.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

C.J. Henderson Believes He Could Be the Fastest Cornerback at the NFL Combine

After clocking in at 4.35 second in the 40 yard dash coming out of high school, former Gators cornerback C.J. Henderson believes he can put on a show at the NFL Combine.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Pre-NFL Combine Seven Round Mock Draft

In this mock, six former Gators were selected. The Combine will change things, but here is a current projection.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Three Takeaways From Florida’s 65-59 Loss To Kentucky

The Gators lost a close one on the road in Lexington. Here’s what we learned.

Graham Marsh

by

Zach Goodall

Florida Opens Season 8-0 for First Time Under Kevin O'Sullivan

Florida looks unstoppable to open their 2020 season, after completing a three-game road sweep over No. 1 Miami.

Zach Goodall

Has Florida Basketball Finally Broken Up With Its Toxic Ex?

Florida basketball has been on a slate of success recently, seemingly dumping old bad habits. Are those finally gone?

GrahamMarsh_

by

Ct33

Source: Gators Add Former NFL Kicker to Coaching Staff

The Gators have made another coaching hire, this time adding a 15-year NFL veteran kicker.

Zach Goodall

Could Dante Fowler Jr. be the Next Former Gator to Cash In?

Though he did it unconventionally, Dante Fowler Jr. should be the next former Florida player to cash in during NFL free agency.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Top 2020 RB Zachary Evans Schedules Official Visit to Florida

The No. 1 RB in the 2020 class will visit Florida next month amidst a wild recruitment.

Zach Goodall

by

D5Gator

2020 Florida Commit Marc Britt Signs With Ole Miss

After nearly five months committed to Florida, safety Marc Britt has decided to take his talents elsewhere.

Zach Goodall

Florida vs. Miami: Weekend Series Preview and Information

No. 2 vs. No. 1: Baseball season is off to a hot start.

Zach Goodall