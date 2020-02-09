Three Gators Who Should Improve Their Stock at the NFL Combine

On Friday, eight former Florida Gators' officially accepted invitations to the 2020 NFL Combine.

To any football player, that moment is part of a dream come true as they ascend to the NFL. However, for several of Florida's 2020 prospects, that dream is a bit more realistic than for others.

At this point, it'd be hard to doubt that cornerback C.J. Henderson is Florida's prized prospect of this year's group. NFL Draft analysts have often projected Henderson to be selected in the mid-to-late first round.

Behind Henderson is edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, who should be considered a lock to go before the second day of the draft is over. Wide receiver Van Jefferson could be well on his way to the same status following an impressive performance in the 2020 Senior Bowl.

But for the remaining prospects invited to the Combine: Running back Lamical Perine, wide receivers Tyrie Cleveland and Freddie Swain, defensive end Jabari Zuniga, and punter Tommy Townsend - and that goes without mentioning wide receiver Josh Hammond, who did not receive an invite - they all remain underdogs in the draft process.

However, the Combine gives Perine, Cleveland, Swain, Zuniga, and Townsend a chance to improve their draft stock. And Henderson, Greenard, and Jefferson certainly can as well.

With that being said, who stands the most to gain from the Combine out of Florida's group of prospects?

Given Henderson's status, he will be left out of the group who stands the most to gain. However, a 40 yard dash time similar to his reported 4.35 coming out of high school could propel him higher into the first round.

WR Tyrie Cleveland

The NFL loves big guys who run fast.

That's just the nature of the game. Even if a prospect isn't the most polished technically, a quick processor, or just struggles in other aspects of the game - if they have an NFL frame and clock a great 40 yard dash, odds of getting drafted slide in their favor.

Tyrie Cleveland's production and role in the offense fell off after a promising first two years with the program. Considered the No. 3 WR in Texas coming out of high school by the 247Sports Composite, Cleveland was expected to become a game-changer at Florida.

Despite posting 36 receptions for 708 yards and four touchdowns during his first two seasons with the Gators, including the legendary "Heave to Cleve" - a 63-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass from quarterback Feleipe Franks to Cleveland as time expired against Tennessee in 2017 - Cleveland fell behind the likes of Jefferson, Swain, Hammond, Trevon Grimes, and others in production to finish his career.

Cleveland leaves Florida with 79 receptions for 1251 yards and eight touchdowns. He served as a deep threat, averaging 16.1 yards per reception, and also played across all of Florida's special teams units.

But what made Cleveland the No. 34 overall prospect in America in 2016?

He stood at 6-2 1/2, weighed about 190 pounds, and clocked a 4.38 40 yard dash at The Opening trials in Dallas.

Cleveland has since bulked up to 205 pounds, and is still blazing fast. He was clocked running 20 miles per hour during Senior Bowl practices. During those practices, Cleveland participated in all special teams activities and made occasional plays at receiver,

At his NFL-ready frame, if Cleveland can post a 40 yard dash in the 4.3s once again, he's getting drafted. Even in a historically deep wide receiver class.

LB Jonathan Greenard

Though he's arguably Florida's second best prospect this year, Greenard was off the radar as a potential NFL pass rusher before the Gators kicked off their 2019 season against Miami...

...when Greenard recorded 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss in his debut, after breaking his wrist nine snaps into the 2018 season and proceeding to transfer to Florida from Lousiville as a graduate student.

Greenard went on to lead Florida's SEC-leading pass rush in sacks with 10, QB pressures with 46 (per PFF), tackles for loss with 16, posting 53 tackles, three forced fumbles, an interception, and four batted passes in 11 games. Greenard saw only seven snaps against LSU and missing the South Carolina game with an ankle sprain.

Greenard's buzz around the Senior Bowl, where he primarily played SAM linebacker in the Cincinnati's 4-3 under defensive scheme in which the SAM stands hovering the line of scrimmage next to the strong-side defensive end, was that his weigh-in was positive. His 6-3 1/2, 262 lb. frame, with long arms at 34 1/2 inches, caught the eyes of scouts.

The next important tests for Greenard, at the Combine, will be the broad jump and the three-cone drill. A solid 40 yard dash will also be needed and there are other tests that could help, but Greenard can really ascend with positive returns on the two previous tests.

It's no secret that Greenard was more of an explosive speed rusher during his time at the BUCK rush end position. That's what makes these tests important.

The broad jump, in which NFL edge rushers have averaged just over 9 1/2 feet at the Combine since 1999, projects to how a rusher explodes out of their rushing stance. Meanwhile, the three-cone tests a prospect's ability to bend. Edge rushers have averaged a time of 7.23 seconds in the drill.

If Greenard can post a time around 7.1 seconds or better, similar to successful NFL pass rushers with similar builds like Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn (7.13 at 6-4, 265 lb), Kansas City Chiefs' DE Frank Clark (7.08 at 6-3, 271 lbs), Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry (6.88 at 6-2 3/8, 252 lbs), he can solidify himself a second round pick, or better.

RB Lamical Perine

In the NFL, running backs are becoming devalued. While teams reach for talent at the position in the early first round now and then, plenty of teams are utilizing a committee of less expensive running backs with different skill sets.

Perine is currently projected to be a day three pick among plenty of running backs, similar to Perine, who would do well in a committee. However, at the Combine, Perine has a chance to stand out among that group and creep up boards rather than getting lost in the crowd.

Standing at 5-10 3/4, 211 pounds, Perine will provide teams with a stout and balanced running back who can add to the passing game as a receiver and blocker.

He isn't likely to run a blazing 40 yard dash during athletic testing, but since Perine weighs over 210 lbs., his time is likely to be adjusted to his weight. In which case, a time in the lower 4.5s should do Perine just fine. He will need to stand out in the broad jump so teams can get a feel for his explosion through gaps in the run game, and three-cone to test his balance as a ball-carrier.

Prospects will also run position-specific drills. Running backs don't stand to benefit much from the handoffs they'll receive in drills, but Perine will have a chance to stand out as a pass-catcher after hauling in 40 receptions for 262 yards and five touchdowns in 2019.

With a good showing at the Combine, the Senior Bowl's South team Player of the Game has a shot of separating himself from the typical crowd of prospects at his position - one that the NFL is starting to value far less as the league becomes more pass-happy.