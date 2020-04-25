2020 NFL Draft Recap: Seven Florida Gators Selected

The 2020 NFL Draft is officially in the books.

The first-ever virtual "Draft-A-Thon" was a success, drawing in the highest round one television ratings in history with 15.6 million viewers. The draft also served a success for the Florida Gators, as UF saw seven prospects get their names called.

The Gators have now had at least five players drafted in six consecutive drafts, dating back through 2015. Let's recap each 2020 selection.

First round, ninth overall: CB CJ Henderson - Jacksonville Jaguars

Henderson served as one of Jacksonville's two first round picks in this year's draft, and he fills the team's biggest need at cornerback. The Jaguars previously traded away both of their 2019 day one starting cornerbacks in Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, which connected Henderson and Jacksonville throughout the draft process.

The 6-1, 204 lb. former Gator will step into Jacksonville as the team's No. 1 CB as the team retools its entire defense. With elite athleticism and man coverage prowess, Henderson should find success rather quickly and Florida fans won't have to travel far to watch him on Sundays.

Second round, 57th overall: WR Van Jefferson - Los Angeles Rams

The Rams traded starting receiver Brandin Cooks to the Houston Texans earlier this month in return for the 57th overall pick in this year's draft. That pick ended up being used on Jefferson.

Jefferson, 6-1, 200 lbs., enters a situation where he should emerge as the team's No. 3 receiver rather quickly, as he's one of the most pro-ready receivers in this class. A polished route runner who will turn 24 before the start of the season, the son of the New York Jets' receivers coach will split targets from quarterback Jared Goff with receivers Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.

Third round, 79th overall: DE Jabari Zuniga - New York Jets

Despite an injury-plagued final season at Florida, the Jets are buying into Zuniga's elite athleticism for a defensive lineman as they look to improve their pass rush. With 18.5 sacks and tackles for loss, while posting a 4.64 40 yard dash, 33-inch vertical, and 127-inch broad jump at the NFL Combine at 6-3, 264 lbs., Zuniga provides the intangibles that teams drool over.

Zuniga will be an interesting fit in New York's 3-4 defensive scheme. At Florida, Zuniga primarily played the team's strong-side defensive end, although he'd occasionally move inside to defensive tackle. He also told AllGators at the 2020 Senior Bowl that he is capable of playing nose tackle. Could he also line up at outside linebacker to rush the passer, given his size?

Third round, 90th overall: LB Jonathan Greenard - Houston Texans

Greenard was AllGators' No. 2 Florida prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft, but the separation between him, Jefferson, and Zuniga was slim and it wasn't a total shock to see him be the fourth UF prospect selected.

In Houston, Greenard will primarily line up as an outside linebacker similarly to how Florida used him as a standing rusher at the BUCK rush end position. His pass-rushing potential is off the charts after recording 10 sacks and 47 quarterback pressures (per Pro Football Focus) in his lone season at Florida. However, the Texans could also drop him into coverage on occasion at the position.

Fourth round, 120th overall: RB Lamical Perine - New York Jets

Perine is one of the most balanced running backs in his class as a one-cut rusher, receiver, and pass protector. Despite the Jets handing Le'Veon Bell a major free agent contract just over a year ago to man the running back position, Perine will be in a position to receive touches early in his career in New York after being the team's first selection on day three.

Growing as a pass-catcher in his final season at Florida, Perine could see late-down usage under head coach Adam Gase to serve as a check-down option for quarterback Sam Darnold early in his career. He joins Zuniga in the Big Apple.

Sixth round, 214th overall: WR Freddie Swain - Seattle Seahawks

Swain serves as the surprise pick amongst Florida's prospects as a slightly undersized slot receiver, but his production as a senior (38 receptions, 517, yards, and seven touchdowns), leadership mentality, punt returning experience, and 4.46 40 yard dash at the NFL Combine led to his selection. I wouldn't bet against Swain making Seattle's final 53-man roster.

The Seahawks have a proven slot receiver in Tyler Lockett on the roster that shares similar strengths as Swain, who should help Swain's development at the NFL level a good bit. The Seahawks entered the draft needing to add more bodies at receiver and Swain exits the draft as the team's lone selection at the position.

Seventh round, 252nd overall: WR Tyrie Cleveland - Denver Broncos

Cleveland snuck into the final round of the draft after an underachieving career with the Gators. The former No. 3 receiver in the 2016 recruiting class emerged as a deep threat over his first two seasons in Gainesville, but his production dwindled as more receiving talent stockpiled.

But the Broncos, who added not one, not two, but three receivers in the 2020 NFL Draft, couldn't resist Cleveland's intangibles. Standing at 6-2, 209 lbs., Cleveland ran a 4.46 40 yard dash and posted both a 39.5-inch vertical and a 126-inch broad jump at the NFL Combine. His special teams experience could keep him around in Denver, despite being in what is now a loaded receiver room.