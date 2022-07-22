The SEC Media Preseason All-SEC Team has officially been revealed, with five Florida Gators players featured on the list. The preseason votes were cast by media covering SEC Football Media Days over the past few days.

The players from Florida selected to the team included four defenders, JACK (Edge rusher) Brenton Cox Jr. (Second Team), safety Trey Dean III (Third Team), defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. (Third Team) and linebacker Ventrell Miller (Third Team).

Offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence made the list as the lone Florida player voted to First-Team All-SEC. Torrence enters the Florida football program as a transfer out of Louisiana, following head coach Billy Napier over the Gainesville earlier this year.

Torrence is slated to play a major role on offense this year at guard and is likely to be one of the best offensive linemen in the country.

The Gators also finished fourth in the SEC Eastern Division in voting this year by the SEC Media. The program finished behind Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee, in that order. The program did not receive any first-place votes, while South Carolina (3) and Vanderbilt (1) were able to secure votes.

The full finish from first to last in the SEC East is as follows: Georgia, Kentucky, Florida, South Carolina, Missouri and Vanderbilt. The Gators finished sixth last season after posting a 2-6 conference record and 6-7 overall record.

In the SEC West, Alabama finished as the first-place winner, followed by Texas A&M, Arkansas, Ole Miss, LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn. Only Alabama (177), Texas A&M (3) and Arkansas (1) finished with first-place votes.

Alabama was also voted as the SEC Champion with 158 votes to win on Dec. 3 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Georgia finished second with 18 votes.

Below, you can find the full All-SEC team as voted by the SEC Media who attended SEC Media Days in Atlanta:

2022 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB – Bryce Young, Alabama

RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama

TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL - Warren McClendon, Georgia

OL - O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Second-Team

QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

RB - Devon Achane, Texas A&M

WR - Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

WR - Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

TE - Cameron Latu, Alabama

OL - Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

OL - Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky

OL - Darnell Wright, Tennessee

OL - Javion Cohen, Alabama

C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Third-Team

QB – Will Levis, Kentucky

RB - Zach Evans, Ole Miss

RB - Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR - Josh Vann, South Carolina

TE - Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

OL - Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL - Tyler Steen, Alabama

OL - Javon Foster, Missouri

*OL - Jeremy James, Ole Miss

*OL – Kendall Randolph, Alabama

C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL - Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL - BJ Ojulari, LSU

DL - Derick Hall, Auburn

DL - Byron Young, Tennessee

LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB - Nolan Smith, Georgia

LB - Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama

DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB - Kelee Ringo, Georgia

DB - Eli Ricks, Alabama

DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Second-Team

DL - Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

DL - D.J. Dale, Alabama

DL - Ali Gaye, LSU

DL - Colby Wooden, Auburn

LB - Bumper Pool, Arkansas

LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB - Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina

DB - Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

DB - Christopher Smith, Georgia

DB - Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Third-Team

DL - Gervon Dexter, Florida

DL - Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL - Maason Smith, LSU

DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB - Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB - Trey Dean III, Florida

DB - Trevon Flowers, Tennessee

DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK - Will Reichard, Alabama

RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Second-Team

P - Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP - Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Third-Team

P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri

RS - JoJo Earle, Alabama

AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

* - Indicates a tie

