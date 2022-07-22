2022 SEC Media Preseason All-SEC Team Revealed, Features 5 Florida Gators
The SEC Media Preseason All-SEC Team has officially been revealed, with five Florida Gators players featured on the list. The preseason votes were cast by media covering SEC Football Media Days over the past few days.
The players from Florida selected to the team included four defenders, JACK (Edge rusher) Brenton Cox Jr. (Second Team), safety Trey Dean III (Third Team), defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. (Third Team) and linebacker Ventrell Miller (Third Team).
Offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence made the list as the lone Florida player voted to First-Team All-SEC. Torrence enters the Florida football program as a transfer out of Louisiana, following head coach Billy Napier over the Gainesville earlier this year.
Torrence is slated to play a major role on offense this year at guard and is likely to be one of the best offensive linemen in the country.
The Gators also finished fourth in the SEC Eastern Division in voting this year by the SEC Media. The program finished behind Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee, in that order. The program did not receive any first-place votes, while South Carolina (3) and Vanderbilt (1) were able to secure votes.
The full finish from first to last in the SEC East is as follows: Georgia, Kentucky, Florida, South Carolina, Missouri and Vanderbilt. The Gators finished sixth last season after posting a 2-6 conference record and 6-7 overall record.
In the SEC West, Alabama finished as the first-place winner, followed by Texas A&M, Arkansas, Ole Miss, LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn. Only Alabama (177), Texas A&M (3) and Arkansas (1) finished with first-place votes.
Alabama was also voted as the SEC Champion with 158 votes to win on Dec. 3 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Georgia finished second with 18 votes.
Below, you can find the full All-SEC team as voted by the SEC Media who attended SEC Media Days in Atlanta:
2022 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM
OFFENSE
First-Team
QB – Bryce Young, Alabama
RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama
TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL - Warren McClendon, Georgia
OL - O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Second-Team
QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
RB - Devon Achane, Texas A&M
WR - Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
WR - Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
TE - Cameron Latu, Alabama
OL - Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
OL - Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky
OL - Darnell Wright, Tennessee
OL - Javion Cohen, Alabama
C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Third-Team
QB – Will Levis, Kentucky
RB - Zach Evans, Ole Miss
RB - Kenny McIntosh, Georgia
WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR - Josh Vann, South Carolina
TE - Jaheim Bell, South Carolina
OL - Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL - Tyler Steen, Alabama
OL - Javon Foster, Missouri
*OL - Jeremy James, Ole Miss
*OL – Kendall Randolph, Alabama
C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee
DEFENSE
First-Team
DL - Jalen Carter, Georgia
DL - BJ Ojulari, LSU
DL - Derick Hall, Auburn
DL - Byron Young, Tennessee
LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB - Nolan Smith, Georgia
LB - Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama
DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB - Kelee Ringo, Georgia
DB - Eli Ricks, Alabama
DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
Second-Team
DL - Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
DL - D.J. Dale, Alabama
DL - Ali Gaye, LSU
DL - Colby Wooden, Auburn
LB - Bumper Pool, Arkansas
LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB - Brenton Cox Jr., Florida
DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina
DB - Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
DB - Christopher Smith, Georgia
DB - Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
Third-Team
DL - Gervon Dexter, Florida
DL - Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL - Maason Smith, LSU
DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn
LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB - Jeremy Banks, Tennessee
DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB - Trey Dean III, Florida
DB - Trevon Flowers, Tennessee
DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
PK - Will Reichard, Alabama
RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia
AP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Second-Team
P - Oscar Chapman, Auburn
PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP - Devon Achane, Texas A&M
Third-Team
P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri
RS - JoJo Earle, Alabama
AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
* - Indicates a tie
