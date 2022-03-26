Billy Napier 'Thankful' to Have Ventrell Miller Back With Florida Gators

Photo: Ventrell Miller; Credit: Florida Gators Creative Media

Ventrell Miller returned to the Florida Gators this season, his final year of eligibility after a lost 2021 season due to tearing his bicep. That impact that Miller will ultimately have this year, though, is extraordinary as Florida looks to re-shape its defense after undergoing a regime change, hiring head coach Billy Napier to lead the ship.

Miller was a staple in the Florida defense over the past couple of years, especially during the 2020 season when the young linebacker was perhaps the team's most consistent and effective defender. What he didn't have with speed, he made up for in plenty of hustle and determination.

That same leadership, drive and play have already been seen by the program's new staff with Napier indicating that the team already can feel his presence, he's a vocal player, Napier commented last week.

Though Miller has been cleared from his injury last year, a schedule conflict while he attempts to finish his schooling has made it so he cannot participate in practices with the team except on Saturdays, something Napier says the program is adjusting for.

"Ventrell is in the process of trying to complete his degree. So he’s a veteran player, he’s in the back half of his career. There’s a particular course he has to take this semester so he can graduate in the summer," he said,

"So there’s a conflict on Tuesday and Thursday, so we just get him on Saturday right now. That’s probably not a bad thing due to his injury and the amount of volume that he can handle, so it’s working out."

Miller is set to be a major piece to the defensive puzzle for Florida this year, and Napier can tell he's going to be used as a great resource of leadership for the younger players that make up the majority of the team's roster.

"I’m going to tell you, when Ventrell was here you could feel his presence. He’s a vocal guy. He’s got great presence and energy. And he’s certainly been a productive player. I think two years ago he was a preseason All-SEC player who has played well here,' Napier noted.

Over the past four years, Miller has played in 32 games for Florida, totaling 164 tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss and 7.5 sacks to go along with one interception. Miller's best season came in 2020 when he totaled 86 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

"I think the consensus here last year is when he got hurt it was a little bit of a setback for the team and the defense in particular," said Napier.

"We’re excited he’s back, have enjoyed getting to know Ventrell. He’s another player, much like [running back] Nay’Quan [Wright] that I think has some leadership quality and maturity about him. I’m thankful for Ventrell.”

Florida will move forward this year with Miller as the likely starting inside linebacker as they continue to transition to a new scheme, coaching style and players that will become the foundation of Florida football for years to come.

