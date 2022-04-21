Bleav in Florida Gators Football Podcast: Major Wright

This week, Bleav in Florida Gators Football podcast hosts Demetrius Harvey and Zach Goodal are joined by former Florida Gators All-American safety Major Wright.

The third episode of the Bleav in Florida Gators podcast was just released, featuring a special guest. It's the first episode following the program's Orange and Blue spring scrimmage.

Zach Goodall and Demetrius Harvey are joined by former UF All-American safety Major Wright to discuss his recent work in the community, authoring two books, including Major Pain: Confessions of a Smash-Mouth Safety and his launch of the Good Deed Tuesday initiative and comic book (1:50).

They also share their takeaways from the Gators' Orange and Blue spring game (16:00) and Major talks about his early impressions of new Florida head coach Billy Napier (12:00).

