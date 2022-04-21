Skip to main content

Bleav in Florida Gators Football Podcast: Major Wright

This week, Bleav in Florida Gators Football podcast hosts Demetrius Harvey and Zach Goodal are joined by former Florida Gators All-American safety Major Wright.

The third episode of the Bleav in Florida Gators podcast was just released, featuring a special guest. It's the first episode following the program's Orange and Blue spring scrimmage.

Zach Goodall and Demetrius Harvey are joined by former UF All-American safety Major Wright to discuss his recent work in the community, authoring two books, including Major Pain: Confessions of a Smash-Mouth Safety and his launch of the Good Deed Tuesday initiative and comic book (1:50).

They also share their takeaways from the Gators' Orange and Blue spring game (16:00) and Major talks about his early impressions of new Florida head coach Billy Napier (12:00).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Zach Goodall and Demetrius Harvey took over as the hosts of Bleav in Florida Gators in March 2022, and are committed to releasing new episodes at least once a week while covering all things Gators football, basketball and recruiting.

Make sure to subscribe to Bleav in Florida Gators on all podcasting platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and TuneIn. You can also listen to the show on the Bleav in Florida Gators website.

We want your feedback! If you have any questions, recommendations, or want to advertise on our show, please leave a review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. You can also contact the hosts via direct message on Twitter, @zach_goodall and @Demetrius82.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Billy Napier 2
Football

Napier Talks Facility Move-in, Gators Roster, Richardson's Ticket

By Demetrius Harvey21 hours ago
Carlos Del Rio-Wilson
Football

Report: Gators QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson Entering Transfer Portal

By Zach GoodallApr 19, 2022
Sam Pendleton 1
Recruiting

Gators Among Contenders for OL Sam Pendleton

By Zach GoodallApr 19, 2022
Dante Zanders
Football

Billy Napier Fulfilled Buy-In Promise for Gators TE Dante Zanders

By Zach GoodallApr 19, 2022
Tyreak Sapp 2
Football

Which Florida Gators Defenders Are on the Rise Following Spring Game?

By Demetrius HarveyApr 19, 2022
Basketball
Basketball

Florida Gators PF Signee Jalen Reed Reopens Recruitment

By Brandon CarrollApr 18, 2022
Todd Golden 4
Basketball

VMI PG Transfer Trey Bonham Commits to Florida Gators

By Brandon CarrollApr 18, 2022
Tyree Patterson
Recruiting

Gators Believe WR Commit Tyree Patterson Is ‘Underrated’

By Zach GoodallApr 18, 2022