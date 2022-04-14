Bleav in Florida Gators Football Podcast: Previewing Orange and Blue Game

Our Zach Goodall and Demetrius Harvey have taken the Bleav in Florida Gators Football Podcast, bringing coverage, insight and thoughts to the airwaves.

Zach Goodall and Demetrius Harvey are joined by fellow AllGators.com writer Brandon Carroll to preview Florida's Orange and Blue spring game, breaking down players and positions to watch as well as the recruiting side of the scrimmage.

The Gators are set to play in their annual Orange and Blue spring game for the first time since 2019,

Additionally, the gang looks over Todd Golden's start as UF's head hoops coach and the job he's done rebuilding the Gators' roster.

Goodall and Harvey took over as the hosts of Bleav in Florida Gators in March 2022, and are committed to releasing new episodes at least once a week while covering all things Gators football, basketball and recruiting.

Make sure to subscribe to Bleav in Florida Gators on all podcasting platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and TuneIn. You can also listen to the show on the Bleav in Florida Gators website.

We want your feedback! If you have any questions, recommendations, or want to advertise on our show, please leave a review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. You can also contact the hosts via direct message on Twitter, @zach_goodall and @Demetrius82.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.