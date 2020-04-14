AllGators
Could Gators Punter Tommy Townsend Follow in his Brother's Footsteps?

Demetrius Harvey

While the spotlight has been shined squarely on the Florida Gators' offensive and defensive players in preparation for the 2020 NFL Draft, one player who has taken a backseat of sorts though all the commotion has been Gators punter, Tommy Townsend.

Townsend, 23, is the younger brother of former Gators punter Johnny Townsend. The older of the two left Florida for the NFL Draft in 2018 and was promptly selected by the then-Oakland Raiders in the fifth round, becoming the first Gators specialist to be selected in the draft since kicker Caleb Sturgis (Miami Dolphins), in 2013.

Now, Tommy will have the opportunity to follow in his brothers footsteps, in just over a week from now.

Tommy's career began quite different from Johnny's. While Johnny began his career with the Gators in 2013, Tommy did not play for the team until 2018, one year waiting due to transfer protocols in 2016, and another waiting for his brother to graduate and enter the NFL Draft.

Once the opportunity presented itself, the younger of the two never looked back. Over the past two years Tommy was a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award - an award given to the nation's most outstanding punter.

With an average hang time of 4.3 seconds, according to Pro Football Focus, Tommy ranked second in the nation among his fellow draft-eligible peers with at least 40 punt attempts. He also ranks sixth among the same group in net average with 41.0 net yards per punt.

While these statistics seem trivial, they're highly important to NFL teams looking to better their rosters. While no team ever wants to punt, it inevitably occurs, and having a great punter which does not allow the returner to get enough clear space in front of him, is important as it benefits both sides of the ball.

At the NFL Combine, Townsend showcased his athleticism, running a 4.75 40-yard dash, the second-best among specialists which participated that day. While a punter doesn't typically need speed, the younger Townsend sometimes made plays with his legs, giving the Gators new life on fourth down.

After participating at the East-West Shrine Game and then later the NFL Combine, Townsend got an opportunity to showcase his talents in front of NFL scouts, and special teams coaches, something extremely valuable for specialists who are not typically spotlighted during either event.

In speaking with AllGators at the Shrine Bowl, Townsend said he leaned on his older brother for guidance, with Johnny telling him all about the extensive meetings and interviews and workouts he conducted, certainly a business trip.

"Trying to put a good foot forward," Townsend told AllGators, "trying to show off a little bit. and hopefully I'll get some workouts and stuff like that in the future."

While he may not get drafted as early as his brother did, or perhaps not at all, there is always room for punters on NFL teams, especially during the offseason. Plenty of punters are replaced by fresh, new talent looking to earn their keep. But, for now, only time will tell whether or not the younger Townsend will follow in the footsteps of his older brother only a little over a week from today.

