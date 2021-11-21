Dan Mullen Releases Statement, Says Goodbye to Florida Gators

The Florida Gators fired head coach Dan Mullen earlier this afternoon after the team failed to match expectations for this season.

Just hours after being let go by the Florida Gators, former UF head coach Dan Mullen released a statement saying goodbye to the fans, forever cherishing the good moments he had as the team's offensive coordinator and head coach during two separate stops in Gainesville through his career.

"I want to thank UF President Dr. Fuchs, Scott Stricklin, the Board of Trustees, and Gator Nation for the privilege of being Head Football Coach at the University of Florida," said Mullen.

"I will always cherish the two National Championships we won during my time at UF, along with the past three New Year's Six Bowls to name a few. The program has a bright future ahead with the young talent on the team and the new football facility that will be finished next spring. My family and I thank you for the honor of being your Head Football Coach. Go Gators!

Mullen's ousting earlier today marked the end of a four-year tenure as the team's head coach. He had signed a five-year contract extension with the school just before the season after reaching the SEC Championship Game during the 2020 football season.

While there were many ups and downs during Mullen's tenure with the Gators, his achievements won't go unnoticed, and he's had plenty during his time as the OC from 2005-08 and at least his first three seasons as the team's HC from 2018-20.

Now, after a disappointing 5-6 season with one game remaining, Mullen's tenure with the team had to come to an end.

