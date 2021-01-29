Daniel Jeremiah's First 2021 NFL Draft Big Board Contains Two UF Standouts

Two of the Florida Gators' most-valuable players from the 2020 season are eyeing high positions in the 2021 NFL Draft, according to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.

With preparations for the 2021 NFL Draft squarely on the way, many of the nation's top draft analysts are beginning to release their very first big boards.

We've already uncovered some of The Athletic's Dane Brugler's big board, and now it's time to take a look at top draft analyst for NFL Network, Daniel Jeremiah's first 2021 NFL Draft big board.

Jeremiah is one of the nation's top draft pundits and has taken over the lead role at NFL Network following the departure of now-Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock, and recently released his overall top-50 list that includes two now-former Florida football players, tight end Kyle Pitts (No. 3) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (No. 20).

Pitts, a true junior in 2020, burst onto the scene this season after a stellar sophomore year in 2019. While his totals during his sophomore season were more than respectable, the talent he showed during the 2020 season was historical. Pitts would end the season by winning the John Mackay Award, given to the nation's top tight end.

In total, Pitts caught 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns, leading the FBS in receiving yards for a tight end and touchdowns for a tight end.

Here is what Jeremiah had to say about his placement of Pitts at No. 3 overall:

Pitts is a long, lean tight end prospect with excellent speed, ball skills and production. He has lined up inline, flexed in the slot and split out wide. He runs routes like a wideout. The former Gator has burst off the line, sets up defenders and explodes out of the break point. He beat upper-echelon SEC cornerbacks on a weekly basis. He builds speed to separate down the seam and tracks the ball naturally down the field. Pitts has an enormous catch radius. He uses his speed to pile up yards after the catch. He showed tremendous improvement as a blocker in 2020. He fits up, doing his best to wrestle and stay attached. He will fall off at times, but the effort is there. Overall, Pitts is a unique talent with the ability to take over a game. He is the definition of a mismatch player.

It's easy to see why Pitts is thought so highly by Jeremiah, he's the perfect offensive weapon in a modern-day NFL offense, and would likely thrive on a week-to-week basis, boosting any offense in the NFL today.

In Toney, a true senior last season, Florida is losing one of the most unique players to suit up in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. On a weekly basis over the course of his career, and especially in 2020, Toney was a human highlight reel, often going by the moniker of the "human joystick." Overall, Toney is an all-purpose player who truly bought in to being a receiver this past season, and he certainly reaped the reward.

Last year, Toney hauled in 70 passes for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was the Gators' leading receiver, and with good reason. While Pitts was hurt, Toney was the Gators' No. 1 receiver and a go-to target for former Florida quarterback Kyle Trask.

Here is what Jeremiah had to say about Toney, who he listed as the No. 20 overall prospect in this year's draft:

Toney is a versatile, explosive playmaker. He lines up in the slot and does a lot of damage on fly sweeps and seam routes. His combination of play strength, burst and wiggle makes him difficult to get on the ground once the ball is in his hands. He doesn't run a wide variety of routes, but he has the skill set to develop in that area. He's dangerous in the return game because of his athleticism and lack of fear. Overall, Toney isn't quite as big as Deebo Samuel, but I envision him playing the same role at the next level.

Toney's projection into the NFL is an easy one to see. With the athleticism and movement skills of a Tyreek Hill (although not similar in speed) to the balance and ball-carrier skills of Alvin Kamara, Toney is a unicorn, and it will be interesting to see how the NFL uses him in 2021 and beyond.

There will be plenty of movement for the Florida Gators as far as their draft prospects will be taken over time, but certainly, Pitts and Toney are the top names on the list.