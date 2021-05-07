Florida Gators Signee Diwun Black Officially Arrives on Campus

It may have taken longer than he expected, but Florida Gators signee Diwun Black has officially made his way to campus.

Black spent the past two seasons at Mississippi Gulf Coast, a junior college, after originally signing with the Gators in 2019. Due to eligibility issues, Black was unable to attend the university, opting to earn his degree and eventually enroll when deemed eligible. Well, that time has finally come.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Black officially signed again with Florida in December of last year. While he is listed as a linebacker on multiple outlets, Black has the ability to play multiple positions and it is still not yet known whether or not he will enter the Florida football program at that position or perhaps as a safety.

In one season taking the field for MGCCC, his freshman year, Black recorded 46 tackles, including 8.5 loss, one interception, and five defended passes in 11 games. Junior college did not have a 2020 football season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Black is the No. 1 outside linebacker recruit out of junior college in his class, according to 247Sports Composite.

After sharing the news on Twitter, Black received plenty of congratulations, including one from his new teammate Zachary Carter, who is expected to be one of the team's defensive leaders this season.

Black has long wanted to be with the Gators, but particularly with Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen. He was originally committed to Mississippi State when Mullen was the team's head coach in 2017 before following the coach to Florida the following season.