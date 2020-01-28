Eight Former Florida Gators Make Final XFL Rosters

The first roster cut-down day has come and gone for the new-look XFL, and the eight initial teams appear infatuated with multiple former Florida Gators.

Debuting a week after the Super Bowl, the XFL looks to find more success than the failed XFL of 2001, as well as the recent AAF which lasted less than a full season. A developmental league, the eight teams will give former NFL dream chasers an opportunity to continue developing for professional football.

With that being said, which former Gators made the cut?

Tampa Bay Vipers

WR Antonio Callaway (2015-17): As talented as they come, Callaway made an immediate impact at Florida but only saw the field as a freshman and sophomore as he was suspended for the entirety of his junior season. Rather than returning for a senior year, Callaway banked on his 89 receptions for 1399 yards and seven touchdowns over his first two seasons and declared for the NFL Draft, being selected in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns. Though, more off-field issues caught up with him, as Callaway received multiple suspensions in Cleveland and didn't last two years with the Browns.

RB Mack Brown (2010-14): He never rushed for more than 543 yards at Florida, but the five-year back with plenty of tread on his tires and versatility to play special teams on tape spent time with five different NFL teams over the past five years.

OL Martez Ivey (2015-18): He never lived up to his No. 34 all-time ranking in the 247Sports Composite, but it's honestly shocking that Ivey, a four-year starter at Florida playing both left tackle and guard and standing at 6-5, 315 lbs., didn't at least make an NFL practice squad this past year. With a solid showing in the XFL, Ivey is a prime candidate to receive another NFL tryout after the season.

TE DeAndre Goolsby (2014-17): A move tight end, Goolsby put up solid receiving production at Florida with 68 receptions for 724 yards and five touchdowns. That production landed him some offseason opportunities with the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars, but after going on injured reserve as a rookie in Jacksonville, Goolsby transitioned to developmental leagues with the AAF, and now XFL.

DE CeCe Jefferson (2015-18): Despite early production as a freshman and making the SEC Coaches All-Freshman team, the stout defensive end ended up finishing his Florida career as a rotational defensive lineman - yet was still productive in racking up 124 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and 34.5 tackles for loss in 48 games. Jefferson, like Ivey, received one rookie mini-camp tryout following college with the Seattle Seahawks, but things didn't work out.

St. Louis BattleHawks

Safety Will Hill (2008-10): Though he is a blast from the past, as Hill was a key contributor on Urban Meyer's final three teams at Florida, Hill is still on the right side of 30 and teams will take a chance on him if he shows out in the XFL. Previously, the former SEC All-Freshman safety, who tallied four interceptions and 144 tackles at UF, has jumped around the AAF and CFL since exiting the NFL in 2015.

RB Matt Jones (2012-2014): Standing at 6-2, 231 lbs., coming out of college, Jones was selected in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft after posting 1431 yards and 11 touchdowns on 297 attempts in orange and blue. Though, his lack of athleticism made him one-dimensional, and while he enjoyed a nice rookie season with the Washington Redskins with 144 carries for 490 rushing yards and three scores, an injury in 2016 pushed Jones down the depth chart. He was released in 2017, and has yet to do much since.

