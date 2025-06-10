ESPN Ranks Notable Gators Tebow Play Among Top CFB Moments This Century
The legend of Tim Tebow's time with the Florida Gators continues to leave it's mark into the current day. ESPN released it's top 25 plays in college football since 2000. Tebow's legendary jump pass in 2006 cracked the list at No. 16.
It was the moment that put him on the map in the college football world. In the matchup against LSU, Tebow faked out the defense by lobbing a throw to tight end Tate Casey.
It was Tebow's first of 88 career touchdown passes during his illustrious career at Florida. The Gators beat No. 9 LSU 23-10 to improve to 6-0 on the season. The Gators went on to win their second National Championship in program history that season.
Tebow wasn't done flashing the jump pass. While this is the famous one, he gave it another go in the 2009 BCS National Championship Game against Oklahoma. This jump pass was a game-sealing, four-yard touchdown to wide receiver David Nelson.
His career explains himself for those who were there, but for those who were too young, the Tebow mania was real. He the first sophomore to win the Heisman Tropy and won the Gators two of their three national championships.
Tebow never lost to Florida State and went 3-1 against Georgia and won the SEC three times.
He's tied for the second-most touchdown passes in program history with his former quarterback teammate Chris Leak and second behind fellow Gators Heisman winner Danny Wuerffel. He's fourth all-time in program history in passing yards (9,285) and played more games for the Gators than anyother quarterback (55).
Known for as good he was on the ground, Tebow is the Gators' all-time leader in rushing touchdowns (57), scoring 20 more than the runner-up and legendary running back Emmitt Smith.