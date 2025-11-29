Florida Gators RB Jadan Baugh Makes History in Season-Finale Against FSU
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- In the final game of the Florida Gators’ season, true sophomore running back Jadan Baugh has joined an extremely exclusive list of Gators’ rushers, officially rushing for over 1,000 rushing yards in a single year.
He is just the ninth player to ever do so in Orange and Blue history and the first since Kelvin Taylor in 2015.
A five-yard rush in the second quarter moved him into quadruple digits. Baugh currently has 97 yards on 16 attempts, highlighted by 31 yards on the game's first drive. He began the game with a 21-yard rush on Florida's first offensive play.
An 18-yard run, five-yard run and six-yard run on the drive preceded his rush. Baugh needed just 96 yards coming into Saturday's season-finale against Florida State.
Baugh’s 1,000-yard season is only the 12th ever by a Florida back. Moreover, In just his second collegiate season, he is the second-youngest Gator to reach the mark behind only Emmitt Smith, who did it as a true freshman.
“He works his tail off. He runs hard. He's a guy's guy, we love to block for him... We're gonna do what we can to get him there. I'm excited for him as a man, as a player," senior center Jake Slaughter said about the possibility of Baugh reaching the mark.
“It means everything. It’s a testament to how we can run the ball, and how he can run the ball. It’d be really nice," fellow senior offensive lineman Austin Barber added.
Baugh has undoubtedly been Florida’s most consistent and most impressive player on offense in a year to forget for the unit, racking up over 1,200 total yards and eight touchdowns. He leads all Florida position players in total yardage, with no other Gator even 700 yards within reach.
“He's great to have. You know, he's a heck of a player with the ball in his hands and out of his hands. You know, his ability to run routes, running the ball, and just the things he does," quarterback DJ Lagway said after last week's loss to Tennessee. “He's a heck of a player."
Baugh is just the fourth SEC running back to reach the milestone on the year, joining Missouri's Ahmad Hardy, Ole Miss’ Kewan Lacy and Arkansas’ Mike Washington Jr. As it sits, his 1,000 yards now ranks as the 10th highest Florida season mark all-time, looking to add more while focused on helping Florida finish the season on a win.
“I think that's big. I think individual accolades are always nice to attain, but I think if you were to ask the team right now if we'd rather have a win or 1,000-yard rusher, I think they'd probably say both, but I definitely would lean more on a W," Interim Billy Gonzales said. “Jadan’s a workhorse… He's a special football player. Would it mean a lot? Absolutely, would mean a lot to him, our team, but at the same time, our number one goal is to try to get a victory.”
Florida currently holds a 10-7 lead over the Seminoles with 6:27 left in the second quarter.