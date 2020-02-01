Five Play Prospect: CB Ethan Pouncey Scouting Report

Next up in the AllGators "Five Play Prospect" series, we'll begin taking a look at the numerous defensive backs signed to Florida in the 2020 cycle.

After previously covering Jahari Rogers, today we'll be diving in on Ethan Pouncey's film. The brother of wide receiver transfer from Texas, Jordan, cousin of former Gators' offensive linemen Mike and Maurkice Pouncey, and Winter Park High School (Winter Park, FL) defensive back projects as a field cornerback, and is extremely coverage-savvy.

Standing at 6-1, 157 lbs., Pouncey has a broad frame to fill out under strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage this spring and offseason, and offers plenty of length which will do him, like Rogers, favors when playing the ball in coverage.

Which, can be seen quite often in his high school tape. Though he didn't play much as a senior due to injury, Pouncey recorded eight interceptions (including three pick-sixes) and 21 defended passes as a junior in 2018, in 12 games.

Those are video game numbers.

Film Room

Playing Cover 3 and far off from the receiver at the line, Pouncey has at least five yards of ground to cover at the time of the wide receivers route break in order to prevent a reception on a short curl.

Pouncey not only covered that ground, but he timed it perfectly to intercept the pass and take it to the house.

This is an example of clicking and closing. Through his backpedal, Pouncey keeps his eyes in the backfield to read the play, and makes the quick decision to get aggressive and go snatch this pass. An excellent play that requires tons of coverage poise, which Pouncey has.

As mentioned in the previous film room on Rogers, keeping your eyes on the quarterback to read the play is an essential aspect of playing zone as a cornerback, one that players hardly master and usually takes a lot of time to get a grip of.

For Rogers, it was surprising to see his discipline and vision as a one-year cornerback. For Pouncey, it comes naturally.

Once again, it's all about anticipation. With ample cushion from the receiver to keep his eyes fixated on the QB, the passer belives that this curl route should come open at the route break. Instead, Pouncey (for a lack of a better word) pounces and records another pick-six.

This eye discipline, anticipation, and closing speed should lead to plenty of interceptions and pass breakups for Pouncey as he wears orange and blue.

Another rare feat for a high school cornerback: An under-cutting interception. This level of anticipation is unreal at this level of football

For one, the basic rule that defensive backs are taught, from day one of any camp or team practice, is to never allow a receiver to get behind you. But with the ball in the air, in a confined space working towards the front corner of the endzone, Pouncey times this undercut perfectly to prevent a touchdown and records another interception.

A play like this not only requires the zone traits previously listed, but confidence, which is one of the best things a young cornerback can have. And after watching both Rogers and Pouncey's tape, I can assure you that both players are as confident as they come.

Now, we get to see Pouncey at full extension to understand just how long he is.

First, look at how smoothly Pouncey flips his hips as the receiver pushes deep. Pouncey swiftly turns his body to get into a better position to play the ball, does just that.

We see not only an impressive vertical from the 6-1 cornerback, but Pouncey also fully extends to play this ball and comes down with it.

A 100-yard pick-six ensues.

Against bigger receivers in the SEC and college football, that length and extension is going to be pivotal for Pouncey's success while he covers the deep ball and boundary.

While Pouncey is a stand-out cover corner, he's also a willing and physical tackler for his size. This is almost a cherry on top in his film, and after he adds good weight to his frame at Florida, (in order to prevent injury) this should translate.

Above, we see Pouncey maneuver through a block from his receiver after dropping about eight yards off the line of scrimmage, and deliver a strike low to end the rush for minimal or no gain.

Pretty impressive for a 157 lb. cornerback.

Final Thoughts

Ethan Pouncey, with additional muscle added, should have zero issues with becoming Florida's next great field cornerback. He thrives in zone with elite coverage instincts, length, and speed to make plays.

An early enrollee, Pouncey has nine months to learn the playbook and hit the weight room at Florida. If he can put on 10-15 lbs. in that time-frame, there's an excellent shot of him finding the field on defense in 2020. At bare minimum, he will be used on special teams.

Some guys just have "it" at cornerback. Pouncey is one of those guys.