Photo: Chris Howard; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida Gators kicker Chris Howard is entering the transfer portal, he announced on Monday evening.

"Gator Nation, thank you for countless memories, the relationships that will last a lifetime, and for the endless support over these last five years," Howard wrote on Twitter in his transfer announcement. "To all my coaches, trainers, professors, and to everyone else who contributed to making my journey at Florida so special, I cannot begin to say how grateful I am for the opportunities."

Howard, a former preferred walk-on from Ponte Vedra (Fla.) who earned a scholarship last year, was the Gators' starting kicker for the majority of the 2021 season, replacing 2021 fifth-round NFL Draft pick Evan McPherson. Howard connected on 9-of-11 field goals and 42-of-43 extra points during his five-year UF career, with a career-long field goal of 42 yards.

Howard will have one year of eligibility at his next stop as a sixth-year senior and graduate student.

Redshirt freshman walk-on kicker Adam Mihalek appears to currently be in the driver's seat to start for Florida in 2022 after nailing field foals from 52 and 49 yards out throughout the spring game last Thursday. Howard, meanwhile, missed his one opportunity from 32 yards away.

Howard did not participate in the majority of Florida's 2022 spring camp due to a minor knee surgery at the beginning of the offseason to tend to an injury he played through in 2021, AllGators has learned.

Mihalek will likely battle with incoming freshman Trey Smack, however, for Florida's starting kicker role come fall camp.

