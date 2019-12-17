Florida Gators 2019 Orange Bowl Injury Updates

We might finally get to see what the combination of Jonathan Greenard and Jabari Zuniga off of the edge for Florida is all about on December 30th.

As the No. 9 Florida Gators (10-2, 6-2 SEC) prepare to take on the No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers (9-4, 6-2 ACC), the team has received good news regarding the health of several playmakers who have elected to play in the bowl game, as things currently stand.

The defensive ends are both expected to play. Head coach Dan Mullen told the media on Monday that Zuniga has been practicing with the team, and he expects the redshirt senior defensive end to suit up in Miami.

"He’s practiced the other day. I expect him out at practice today," said Mullen of Zuniga. "We expect him to play and be healthy. He said he feels really good. We expect him to come out and have a big game for us.”

Greenard confirmed his status on Monday when speaking with the media, as well. "I’ll be playing. I’m definitely playing," he stated.

"A lot of factors played into, just overall mainly health issues, making sure my body is going be 100 percent for the game and I can give my all to my teammates at the highest level. If I’m not able do that, I feel like I’m really no help to the team. I’ll just be hurting myself and the other guy that could be healthy. That’s my main issue, but I’m playing.”

Mullen also noted that sophomore linebacker Amari Burney has been practicing recently and is expected to play on December 30th. Burney hasn't played since the Georgia loss after suffering a sprained knee.

Mullen doesn't appear concerned that any underclassmen will pull out of the bowl game, whether it be due to injury or to prepare for the NFL Draft, as things stand.

"As far as I know... but we haven’t gotten the draft grades back on everybody yet," Mullen noted. "I think there are still guys waiting on the draft grades that way. But everybody else plans on playing. We don’t play for a couple of weeks. We’ve got two weeks from today and everybody has been practicing and ready to go to play.

Greenard and Zuniga have both been invited to the Senior Bowl as they prepare for the 2020 NFL Draft, so their health was going to be critical in their ability to play in the Orange Bowl. Unless a bump in the road comes up, it appears both are on the right track.

Zuniga has only played in five games this year, yet ranks fifth in sacks on the team with three, third in tackles for loss (5.5), and sixth in quarterback pressures (13).

He and Greenard were on the field together for the entire Miami game, where the duo combined for three sacks, five tackles for loss, and 15 QB pressures, but have not been seen together at full strength or against a non-FCS opponent at full strength since. It'd be fitting to see the edge tandem play together at full strength in their final game at Florida.