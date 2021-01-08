Florida Gators 2020 Season Superlatives and Awards

From MVP, to offensive, defensive, and comeback player, to rookie, to assistant coach of the year and more: Who were Florida's most valuable contributors in 2020?

It didn't end the way anyone wanted to, but the Florida Gators' 2020 season was certainly a memorable one.

Even with the disappointing three-game losing streak to end the year, there's plenty of praise to go around for Florida's eight wins and SEC Championship berth. Considering that, we've put together a list of awards and superlatives handed out to the top performing Gators, on the field and on the sideline.

From most valuable, to offensive, defensive, all-purpose, rookie, comeback, hidden gem, to most improved player of the year, and even assistant coach of the year, a total of 10 Gators contributors were honored.

MVP: QB Kyle Trask

The clear winner.

Without Trask, Florida wouldn't have come close to winning eight games this past season. Trask's development as a pocket passer and added mobility while throwing the ball compared to 2019 was substantial, and pairing his skill-set with the weapons around him allowed Florida to move the ball through the air against any team they chose to.

Trask stands atop Florida's record books in the single-season passing tards and touchdown categories for his showing in 2020, posting a completion percentage of 68.9%, throwing for 4,283 yards, 43 touchdowns (adding another three on the ground), and eight interceptions. He had five games with 400+ passing yards, and two with six touchdown throws.

Even while Pitts was out of the lineup for three regular-season games (not including the Cotton Bowl) games due to injury, Trask compiled 1,213 yards, 11 touchdowns, and just two interceptions.

Trask was snubbed by national media and all affiliated voters as he did not receive a single First-Team All-American recognition, nor a legitimate shot at the Heisman Trophy. A finalist for the award, Trask came in fourth place among the contestants, behind two quarterbacks in which he significantly out-produced in Alabama's Mac Jones and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, with less offensive line and running game talent around Trask to relieve pressure from opposing defenses compared to the other signal-callers.

Truthfully, the results of the Heisman Trophy - other than Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith winning the award, which was the correct choice - were laughable and disrespectful to the year Trask had. So, we hope that winning the AllGators MVP award makes up for it.

Offensive Player of the Year: TE Kyle Pitts

Pitts was deserving of the MVP award for the season he put up on his own, but Trask was the clear winner there. As we won't award anyone twice, Pitts gets the next-best honor as offensive player of the year given his game-changing abilities as tight end.

39 of Pitts' 43 receptions went for either first downs or touchdowns, all while he did not drop a pass, according to Pro Football Focus. In eight games, Pitts caught 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging an insane 17.9 yards per catch and 1.5 scores per game.

The AllGators offensive player of the year award is one of many for Pitts, who was named a unanimous First Team All-American and All-SEC tight end and also earned the Mackey Award. As freakish of a passing game weapon that you'll come across, Pitts is on his way to being selected very early in the upcoming NFL Draft. Every team in the league could use a player like him.

Defensive Players of the Year: DL Zachary Carter and CB Kaiir Elam

Ventrell Miller was considered here as well, but Carter and Elam ultimately made the most of their game action for an underperforming defense, particularly against the pass where the remainder of UF's defense struggled immensely.

Elam was dominant at outside cornerback for most of the year, with the majority of his passing yards given up coming in the first three weeks of the season, his first as a full-time starter. PFF knocks Elam for allowing 174 yards in that stretch before giving up just 152 yards over the remaining nine games.

Allowing only 42.6% of his 54 targets in coverage to be caught, Elam was a shutdown cornerback in man coverage. He recorded two interceptions and 11 defended passes, which ranked tied for fourth-most in the country.

Carter played two positions for Florida's defensive line, beginning with defensive tackle while Kyree Campbell missed the first three games (undisclosed). Even after Campbell returned to the lineup, Carter moved between tackle and defensive end, showcasing versatility by splitting his snaps at 64% on the edge and 36% on the interior.

He finished with the second-most quarterback pressures on the team at 36 (PFF), while putting up 35 tackles, five sacks, nine tackles for loss, a fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown, and two batted passes. Despite his performance, Carter was snubbed of any deserving All-SEC honors.

Carter and Elam are cornerstone pieces for Florida's pass defense moving into the 2021 season, and could both see a spike in production if the remainder of the unit takes a step forward with them.

All-Purpose Player of the Year: WR Kadarius Toney

Much like Pitts had an argument for MVP in his own right, Toney could say the same about offensive player of the year. But, alas, there is only so much hypothetical hardware to go around.

In which case, Toney receives the all-purpose award, which certainly makes sense. Not only did Toney lead UF in receptions (70) and yards (984), scoring 12 touchdowns as a receiver, but he also added 19 rushes for 161 yards (8.5 per carry), a touchdown on the ground, a pass completion for 12 yards, 11 punt returns for 12.6 yards on average and a score, and seven kick returns for 22.1 yards per return.

Toney did it all for Florida this year, showcasing versatility beyond what any other player showed on either side of the ball. He does deserve recognition for his development as a receiver, however, as Toney's season-long pass-game stats (receptions, yards, touchdowns) were not only career-highs, but also out-produced his combined three-year totals entering the season.

Rookie of the Year: RB Nay'Quan Wright

Florida didn't exactly play a ton of freshmen (we considered true and redshirts) throughout the 2020 season in meaningful roles, unlike previous years. That probably should have been expected as there was no spring camp due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That said, Wright might have been Florida's best running back throughout the year, in his redshirt freshman season. Florida's running game was lackluster, but Wright seemed to routinely find wiggle room when he received carries and made the most of it. He was also a valuable contributor in the passing game. That versatility was proven with 42 snaps lined up at wide receiver.

In all, Wright averaged 5.9 yards per touch with a combined 73 rushes and receptions, scoring two touchdowns. Six of his rushes went for 10+ yards and 14 went for first downs/touchdowns, as Wright had a tendency to make the first defender miss when approaching for a tackle before extending the play for a few extra yards.

Even with Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis eligible to return in 2021, paired with former Miami transfer Lorenzo Lingard and incoming Clemson transfer Demarkcus Bowman in the room, Wright earned himself a solid role in Florida's offense moving forward. Look for Wright to receive even more touches next season.

Most Improved Player: LB Ventrell Miller

Miller's emergence at middle linebacker made him a bright spot on UF's defense, and he was honored accordingly with two SEC defensive player of the week awards (Ole Miss, Tennessee). He was in the running for defensive player of the year too, but Carter and Elam made similar impacts at their more valuable positions.

So instead, Miller receives the most improved player award. A season ago, Miller was productive in Florida's weak-side linebacker role, but ultimately wasn't a guy you wanted on the field on every play. Miller rotated with others at that spot as he struggled to finish tackles and in coverage.

This season, moving to middle linebacker to replace three-year starter David Reese II, Miller improved in both of those areas and materialized as a true three-down linebacker for Florida. He wasn't perfect in coverage, but after losing some weight during the offseason, Miller's speed improved significantly which allowed him to play man coverage and make some plays from sideline-to-sideline. Miller cut down on missed tackles too, significantly, with nine across 560 snaps in 2020 compared to 14 on 452 in 2019 (PFF).

Miller finished with a team-leading 86 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, and three pass breakups.

Reese was a great communicator that Florida undoubtedly misses in the middle of its defense. But from a pure talent perspective, you could argue UF upgraded at the middle linebacker position this year thanks to Miller's improvement.

Comeback Player of the Year: DB Trey Dean III

Entering the 2019 season, Dean, then a sophomore, was the starter at the STAR nickel cornerback position. He had just moved there after starting in place of the injured Marco Wilson at outside cornerback, recording an interception and five pass breakups as a true freshman.

The move didn't work out that well for Dean, as he struggled playing in the slot and closer to the line of scrimmage. He lost his starting role in favor of Wilson in the second half Florida's Orange Bowl campaign.

In 2020, Dean moved to safety, which he played in high school. He didn't start, but as injuries at the position mixed with inconsistent play led to opportunities for the junior defensive back, and Dean made the most of them quite often. Across 300 defensive snaps, 218 of which at safety, Dean recorded a career-high 34 tackles, including a sack, one interception, and one fumble recovery.

Dean could end up as a starter at safety next season for Florida, following a bounce-back season for the veteran defensive back. After three position changes and losing a starting role along the way, Dean's reemergence in 2020 and having a shot at starting next year makes Dean out comeback player of the year for the Gators.

Hidden Gem of the Year: OL Brett Heggie

This award goes to the best player that got the least credit for the Gators in 2020. Left tackle Stone Forsythe and defensive tackles Kyree Campbell and T.J. Slaton were considered here, but Heggie probably received the least recognition of them all despite having a great final season at Florida.

The fifth-year senior made the move to center in 2020, after several years flipping between left and right guard. The move came in fall camp after sophomore Ethan White suffered a knee injury, who was projected to start at center. Heggie had previous experience as a center in high school which gave him a leg up on learning the position, but had yet to play it in meaningful fashion at UF.

The move led to Heggie's best season to date in a Gators uniform, as he did not allow a sack and gave up just seven quarterback pressures (PFF). Forsythe battled Heggie for the label throughout the year, but the latter ended the season as Florida's most dependable linemen. Heggie did earn some praise along the way, taking home SEC offensive lineman of the week after the Ole Miss game.

Losing two-year starting center Nick Buchanan was a big worry prior to the season, especially without a spring camp for the next center to develop chemistry with Trask. Heggie didn't even have a full fall camp to built that trust with his quarterback, but you would have never known that by watching the two play together.

Assistant Coach of the Year: TE Coach Tim Brewster

It was between Brewster and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson for this award, full transparency. Johnson's quick rise, from QB coach, to OC, to head coach interviewee, paired with Trask's fantastic season strongly countered my thoughts on what Brewster accomplished, but Brewster gets the edge for his work in his first year at Florida.

Brewster took Pitts' game to the next level after a productive sophomore season, there's no denying it. With the help of Brewster, who perfected Pitts' prowess as a receiving tight end and further developed him as a blocker, will have a top 15 pick (at least) added to his résumé in this April's NFL Draft. Pitts exits Florida a unanimous First-Team All-American and recipient of the Mackey Award.

Pitts only appeared in eight of Florida's 12 games due to injury, but little did it matter. Okay, that isn't totally true as Pitts dictates opposing game plans given his dominance in the passing game, but Florida sufficed at the tight end position without Pitts in those games. Redshirt junior Kemore Gamble and sophomore Keon Zipperer combined for 21 receptions, 305 yards, and five touchdowns.

The cherry on top? Recruiting. Brewster was hired to help elevate Florida's performance on the trail and immediately delivered. Brewster gained two 2021 tight end commitments in Gage Wilcox and Nick Elksnis, who have both since signed with UF, within his first two months on the job. He was also offensive line signee Yousef Mugharbil's primary recruiter and defensive end signee Tyreak Sapp's secondary recruiter, an edge rusher who weighed other schools near the end of the cycle despite a long-standing commitment to Florida. Brewster helped seal the deal.

Brewster churned out a unanimous All-American, built up depth at his position, and recruited very well in his first season at UF, ultimately earning him this honor over Johnson.