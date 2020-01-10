Florida Gators 2020 Roster Outlook: Cornerbacks

With the 2019 season now in the rear-view mirror, it's time to start dissecting the Florida Gators' roster as the team begins to prepare for the 2020 season

.Here at GatorMaven, we'll be evaluating each position on Florida's roster based on its 2019 performance, what the Gators have done in recruiting at the position so far, and what the early expectations are for each unit. Those expectations can change as the offseason goes on, but this is where the roster currently stands.

Defensively, we've previously covered the BUCK rush end position, the defensive line, and the linebackers. Next up: Cornerback.

What Florida returns at cornerback

Marco Wilson: One of the biggest decisions among all of Florida's underclassmen contemplating an early declaration for the NFL Draft was cornerback Marco Wilson's, and unlike his counterpart at cornerback C.J. Henderson, Wilson has decided to return for a final season in 2020.

Wilson, a rising redshirt junior, returned to full health this past season after tearing his ACL in 2018, and while it took some time him to get back into his flow, Wilson finished with a productive season that made his NFL decision a tough one. He recorded 36 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, and three interceptions while playing both outside cornerback and STAR nickel corner.

The most experienced cornerback on Florida's roster in 2020, look for Wilson to move back and forth between outside and inside cornerback while younger plays see the field at different positions in Florida's secondary.

Kaiir Elam: Our Rookie of the Year here at GatorMaven, Kaiir Elam enjoyed an elite first season in orange and blue that saw him earn a starting role against Vanderbilt, never looking back. Although, Elam was already being used significantly in the secondary at that point, averaging over 21 snaps a game prior to Week 11.

According to Pro Football Focus, Elam's freshman year in coverage was as good as it gets. On 23 targets in coverage, Elam allowed only 10 receptions (43.5% completion percentage allowed, more than 10 points better than Henderson at 54.1%) for 108 yards and no touchdowns. He recorded three interceptions and five defended passes to go with 10 tackles.

Elam will be a shutdown cornerback at Florida for years to come.

Trey Dean III: After transitioning inside to STAR in 2019 after a solid freshman season at outside cornerback, Dean regressed immensely and was eventually moved back outside.

The 6-3, 194 lb. defensive back allowed 73.5% of his 34 targets in coverage to be caught for 357 yards and two touchdowns this past season, with nearly a third of those yards (103) coming after the catch - a major issue coming at the STAR nickel corner position.

Dean, a former high school safety, has moved around a lot during his young career at Florida. He needs to settle into a position that best fits his skill set in order to earn playing time back. Given his size and athleticism for it, he would fit well on the backend at safety, but that appears out of the picture for now.

Jaydon Hill: Hill saw action in seven games for Florida as a freshman, flashing his track speed while making several impressive pass breakups and recording 11 tackles. He should continue to earn playing time in a rotation at field cornerback next year.

Chester Kimbrough: Kimbrough, at 5-11, 172 lbs., primarily played outside cornerback in 2019 on his 127 defensive snaps. However, an offseason adding weight in Florida's strength program, Kimbrough could be a candidate to play the STAR position when Wilson moves outside or needs a breather.

Kimbrough quietly posted a better completion percentage allowed than Elam in 2019, at 41.7%. In fairness, Kimbrough saw half the targets (12), however, Kimbrough broke up two passes himself.

Virginia QB Bryce Perkins tested Kimbrough five times in the Orange Bowl, and only completed two of those passes for 14 yards. Pretty impressive stuff.

C.J. McWilliams: McWilliams suffered a torn Achilles this past fall camp and missed his redshirt junior campaign. When back at full health, expect McWilliams to serve as depth as the young defensive backs have stepped up and earned playing time.

What Florida gains at cornerback

Jahari Rogers: Rogers ranks as Florida's No. 1 cornerback recruit in the 2020 class by the 247Sports Composite, with good frame at 6-0, 170 lbs., with long and strong arms. And funny enough, Rogers is still transitioning to the position after primarily playing quarterback and wide receiver in high school.

However, Rogers is a smooth athlete who the staff has been fond of for a long time - he committed last summer. He'll likely take some time to develop and, if anything, play in limited fashion defensively in 2020, but Rogers is one to remember for the future,

Ethan Pouncey: While Rogers might need some time to develop, Pouncey is the type of player that steps onto the field early and often for a program. He stands only eight spots behind Rogers in the national Composite rankings, across all positions.

Considering the youth within Florida's secondary, expect that to be the case here.

Pouncey will need to put on some bulk, standing at 6-1, 160 lbs., but he's a superior athlete who moves extremely well for the cornerback position. Much like Elam, Pouncey is a lengthy defensive back, which will do him wonders in coverage when it comes to making plays on the ball.

Avery Helm: Florida hit recruiting lengthy cornerbacks out of the park in the 2020 class.

Helm, who stands at 6-2, 170 lbs., didn't rank as highly as Rogers and Pouncey, but don't discount him. It's clear that cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray is eyeing prospects with length to play the outside cornerback position, a trait that pays huge dividends in man coverage and creating turnover opportunities.

That can be seen in Helm's production. He recorded six interceptions and 16 pass breakups in his final two years of high school.

Tre'Vez Johnson: Johnson has been a fan-favorite since emerging in a camp last summer - he committed to Florida soon after as a lower-rated prospect. However, after posting 51 tackles, including seven for loss, and four interceptions as a senior, Johnson began to emerge and received rating bumps.

He profiles to the STAR position, and plays very physical football for his 5-11, 175 lb. frame. Johnson should immediately earn playing time on special teams, and perhaps on running downs at STAR.

Fenley Graham: Graham was recruited to Florida as a cornerback, but also profiles well as a returner on special teams. He stands at nearly 5-9, 171 lbs., so he's a good bit undersized, but his athleticism should allow him to cover the prototypical slot receiver with development. He was an early 2020 target for Gray.

What Florida loses at cornerback

C.J. Henderson: Widely projected as a late first/early second round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, it's easy to understand why Henderson declared as a junior. He missed three games with an ankle injury which hampered his stock a bit, but still posted a 54.1 % completion percentage in coverage on the year.

With a 4.35 40 yard dash on record from high school, Henderson is expected to perform extremely well at the NFL Combine, which could push him up draft big boards.

Room for more?

Florida added three cornerbacks in the 2019 class and five in the 2020 haul. While there was talent lost in Henderson and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the NFL in that span, as well as the transfers of Chris Steele, John Huggins and Brian Edwards, the team has done a good job filling those spots over these two classes.

2020 outlook

Florida has flipped the cornerback room extremely well since Gray took over as cornerbacks coach, replacing losses with intriguing talents that [ack athleticism, length, and loads of potential into their games.

Getting Wilson back for the 2020 season to help mentor these young cornerbacks, as well as boost his own draft stock, is a huge win for the entire Gators secondary. Meanwhile, Elam looks to build upon an elite freshman year at the boundary, and several other young playmakers will step into key roles.