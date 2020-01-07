Florida Gators 2020 Roster Outlook: BUCK Rush End

With the 2019 season now in the rear-view mirror, it's time to start dissecting the Florida Gators' roster as the team begins to prepare for the 2020 season.

Here at GatorMaven, we'll be evaluating each position on Florida's roster based on its 2019 performance, what the Gators have done in recruiting at the position so far, and what the early expectations are for each unit. Those expectations can change as the offseason goes on, but this is where the roster currently stands.

Next up in our series, we transition to the defensive side of the ball, at the BUCK rush end position. The Gators replaced 11.5 sacks from Jachai Polite last season at BUCK with graduate transfer Jonathan Greenard, who recorded 10 sacks himself.

Now, the Gators are once again tasked with finding a solution at BUCK, and they have several intriguing options in-house.

What the Gators return at BUCK

Jeremiah Moon: Moon received starting snaps in 2019 while strong-side end Jabari Zuniga dealt with a nagging ankle sprain, and rotating at BUCK in different defensive packages.

In his role, Moon posted a productive season with three sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 20 quarterback pressures (per PFF). He suffered a season-ending foot injury in November that derailed his redshirt junior campaign, but assuming he returns to full health; Moon could be in line for the day one starting BUCK gig.

Khris Bogle: Bogle stepped up early in his freshman season, recording five tackles and his first career sack against UT-Martin. He only averaged about 13 snaps per game in 2019, but that allowed him to adjust to the speed of SEC football - and he flashed his skill-set plenty. He finished with two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss, and seven QB pressures.

Bogle is eager for a bigger role in 2020, and credits the veteran defensive ends ahead of him for preparing him accordingly.

Mohamoud Diabate: The true freshman displayed his elite speed as the season went on, breaking out against Vanderbilt with three sacks and a forced fumble. Diabate ended his freshman season with four sacks in total, tallying an impressive 21 QB pressures.

The Gators used Diabate in a variety of ways as a freshman - a testament to Diabate's work ethic and football IQ. Diabate lined up at BUCK rusher on 146 snaps, box linebacker (30). and cornerback (17), primarily the STAR nickel corner position (12).

Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, who coaches the BUCKs specifically, has preached the importance of versatility in the past, so expect Diabate to continue serving multiple roles that fit his skill-set, which is predicated on speed.

There's also an incoming freshman similar to Diabate in terms of versatility. Continue reading to find out who.

Lloyd Summerall III: The 6-5, 214 lb. freshman saw a total of six snaps for Florida this season, three defensively and one on special teams against UT-Martin, and another two defensive snaps against Vanderbilt. Summerall III will earn a redshirt and be expected to take more snaps at BUCK in 2020.

David Reese: The younger of the two David Reeses' on Florida's roster this past season, this BUCK prospect tore his Achilles tendon early in fall camp. Assuming the redshirt freshman, who stands at 6-0 flat, 220 lbs., returns to full health for next season he too will fight for playing time.

What the Gators gain at BUCK

Brenton Cox: Florida's five-star BUCK transfer from Georgia did not get his waiver approved by the time the 2019 season was over, never taking a snap for the Gators after transferring in early August. He'll suit up in the orange and blue in 2020, and his utilization will be highly anticipated.

Cox, who stands at 6-4, 247 lbs., has the size and athleticism to wreak havoc off the edge for the Gators. Don't be surprised to see him move around Florida's defensive line, specifically at strong-side end as well.

Antwuan Powell: He suffered repetitive shoulder injuries in high school that are cause for concern, but the Gators are taking a chance on the 6-3, 234 lb. edge prospect out of Indian River High School from Portsmouth, Virginia.

When he did see the field, Powell displayed legitimate burst and bend to get to the quarterback. He racked up 5.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss over a total of six varsity games for Indian River from his freshman through junior year.

Derek Wingo: Wingo is a bit undersized compared to the traditional BUCK at 6-2, 210 lbs., but considering his production as a pass rusher at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, FL), it's hard to imagine Wingo not receiving playing time at BUCK among numerous positions on Florida's defense.

Much like Diabate.

Wingo made the full transition to defense as a junior, playing both with his hand in the dirt and off the ball. Over the final two years of his high school career, Wingo accumulated 24 sacks and 28 tackles for loss.

Given his success off the edge, I think Wingo will get snaps at BUCK for Florida. And box linebacker. And STAR nickel cornerback.

Hell, maybe even some quarterback.*

*This is sarcasm, as Wingo played quarterback during his early years of high school before moving to defense.

What the Gators lose at BUCK

Jonathan Greenard: Last offseason, Florida had a major need to BUCK following the early declaration of defensive end Jachai Polite for the 2019 NFL Draft. With Bogle and Diabate only just entering the picture as freshmen, and Cox still being a member of the Georgia Bulldogs at the time, Florida looked to the transfer portal for a band-aid at the position.

That's all Jonathan Greenard was supposed to be - a patch at BUCK. A rising redshirt senior fresh off of a broken wrist and having previous experience with Grantham at Louisville, Greenard was seen as a short-term fix at what a position that was going to rely on long-term development.

Greenard was way more than that. He went on to record 10 sacks and 16 tackles for loss in one season at Florida, and is well on his way to becoming a high NFL Draft pick.

He served his purpose as a veteran leader at a position comprised of youth, as well. Bogle and Diabate have both exclaimed their appreciation for Greenard helping them in their development and preparing the young edge rushers for bigger roles in the future.

Room for more?

Don't expect the Gators to add any other BUCK rush ends in the 2020 recruiting class, unless a high-profile transfer or recruit becomes available and has an interest in Florida. The Gators could still use help at other positions with their three remaining spots, perhaps including another young offensive lineman, running back, or safety.

2020 outlook

The Gators brought Jonathan Greenard in to serve as a patch over their inexperienced BUCK position, and it paid both immediate and long-term dividends.

Greenard exploded out of the gate and posted one of the most dominant pass rushing seasons in Florida history, and along the way, he helped groom the future of the position for success after his departure to the NFL.

Now, the Gators have loads of young talent waiting in the wings at BUCK. Expect Moon to lead a heavy rotation at the position this year between Bogle, Diabate, Cox, and perhaps even some of the incoming freshmen as they begin to earn playing time.