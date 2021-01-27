Florida Gators 2021 Football Schedule Released

The SEC has announced each program's football schedule for the 2021 season. You can find the Florida Gators' entire schedule below.

Sep. 4: Florida Atlantic (Gainesville, Fla.)

Sep. 11: @ South Florida (Tampa, Fla.)

Sep. 18: Alabama (Gainesville, Fla.)

Sep. 25: Tennessee (Gainesville, Fla.)

Oct. 2: @ Kentucky (Lexington, Ky.)

Oct. 9: Vanderbilt (Gainesville, Fla.)

Oct. 16: @ Louisiana State (Baton Rouge, La.)

Bye week

Oct. 30: Georgia (in Jacksonville, Fla.)

Nov. 6: @ South Carolina (Columbia, S.C.)

Nov. 13: Samford (Gainesville, Fla.)

Nov. 20: @ Missouri (Columbia, Mo.)

Nov. 27: Florida State (Gainesville, Fla.)

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the SEC got away from its eight conference, four non-conference game schedule with a 10-contest, all-SEC slate for each program. Florida would finish the regular season at 8-2 with losses to Texas A&M in the third week, and LSU in the regular-season finale.

The Gators will get another shot at defending national champion Alabama earlier in the season, and at home, after the Crimson Tide defeated Florida in the SEC Championship by six points, 52-46. UF would proceed to end the year on a three-game losing streak, dropping its lone non-conference game against Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl.

In total, Florida will have six home games, five away games, and its traditional neutral-site contest against the SEC East rival Georgia Bulldogs at TIAA Bank Field, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Due to the pandemic, Florida was unable to face in-state rival Florida State for the first time since 1958 this past season, despite pleas from each fanbase to play the game on schedule. That rivalry will be renewed after a one-year hiatus on Nov. 27.