Jamari Lyons, defensive tackle

School: Viera (Melbourne, Fla.)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3.5, 298 pounds

SI All-American Ranking: No. 11 interior defensive lineman

Recruitment History

Jamari Lyons was coveted nationally as a member of the 2022 recruiting class, picking up 23 offers from every major program in the state of Florida as well as Georgia, Texas A&M, Penn State, Auburn, South Carolina and Indiana, to name a few.

But one school always stood out amid his recruiting process, that being UF. Lyons paid the Gators three unofficial visits and two officials — granted a second by NCAA rules due to Florida's head coaching change — while visiting other programs no more than once.

Lyons committed to the Gators in October 2021 and held firm on his pledge despite Dan Mullen's November firing, signing with Florida during December's Early Signing Period as one of the core members of new head coach Billy Napier's transition class.

Sports Illustrated All-American was higher on Lyons as a prospect than most other outlets, giving him the No. 11 ranking among interior defensive line recruits in his class. Comparatively, Lyons finished as the No. 25 defensive tackle and No. 207 overall prospect in the On3 Sports consensus rankings.

Where Lyons Fits

Lyons was an immensely productive defensive lineman in high school, earning meaningful playing time as a freshman and thriving in a starting role through the end of his senior season.

Across 38 career games, Lyons tallied 289 tackles, 41 sacks, 81 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, three interceptions and 12 pass breakups. Lyons' dominance began with nine sacks as a freshman, and he posted career highs as a senior with a freakish 13 sacks and 37 tackles for loss.

Standing at nearly 6-foot-4, 300 pounds with an 81-inch wingspan, Lyons possesses a frame that is not only college-ready but can continue to be molded with additional muscle to improve his power while trimming down body fat to enhance his explosion off of the line of scrimmage.

You can find SI All-American's scouting report for Lyons below.

Jamari Lyons is an athletic, disruptive defensive end with a knack for sacks. He is a fantastic football player and reminded our staff of [Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman] Chris Jones, the way he uses his relative length to sidestep his blocker. Ankle mobility is worth nothing, short-area lean is very impressive. Good vision and he is a violent finisher. Long arms that he uses very well; he's developed an excellent long-arm move. Disciplined with his technique. Crosses face on down blocks, even though he could easily use his speed to backdoor those. Plays with great leverage and keeps his hands inside to control the blocker's chest plate. Very high ceiling for Lyons with his best ball well ahead of him.

Lyons and fellow 2022 defensive tackle Chris McClellan, who enrolled at UF in January, could contribute rather immediately given the Gators' lack of depth on the defensive line.

Co-defensive coordinator Patrick Toney's scheme will certainly move defensive linemen around the three-man (plus the JACK edge rusher) front. That being said, given their size and skill-set, Lyons and McClellan are most likely to take on interior roles at three-technique and maybe even nose tackle.

This projection could result in playing time for both players as true freshmen in 2022, as long they are prepared physically and within the scheme to take the field.

The Gators are fortunate to have junior Gervon Dexter, already projected as a second-round caliber prospect should he declare early for the 2023 NFL Draft, leading the charge at defensive tackle. He's likely to start at three-technique and will be a cornerstone of Florida's defense this year.

Set to start next to Dexter at nose tackle is Desmond Watson, an intriguing sophomore who played in every game in 2021. He's an effective run-stopper given his massive frame at 6-foot-5, 415 pounds, but the second aspect of his size is sure to limit his usage.

Watson simply won't be able to play on an every-down basis until he trims down rather significantly, which opens the door for other defensive linemen to rotate in at nose tackle. Considering Watson's strengths as a run defender, a lineman that can pass rush will best fit this role.

The issue? A capable defensive tackle for the gig has yet to emerge.

Junior Jalen Lee is the most experienced member of UF's defensive tackle depth, with 13 appearances under his belt and one sack to show for it. Redshirt junior Jaelin Humphries has played in two games, and redshirt freshman Chris Thomas Jr. has played in one.

The Gators might have to depend on Lee this season due to his playing experience, but Lyons and McClellan should be thrilled with the opportunity to quickly rise up the depth chart in front of them.

McClellan will have a leg up on Lyons since he participated in spring camp, but Lyons is no stranger to stepping into a program and instantaneously making an impact. If the Gators end up asking their young defensive tackles to step in and play in 2022, who's to say Lyons can't do what he did in high school again?

