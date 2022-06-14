Jalen Farmer, offensive lineman

School: Eastside (Covington, Ga.)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4.5, 334 pounds

SI All-American Ranking: N/A

Recruitment History

At the time of his commitment to the Florida Gators in September 2021, Jalen Farmer was a relative unknown across the recruiting landscape. His offers were few and far between, but UF stood out among the bunch and Farmer seized his opportunity to play football in the SEC.

But by the time the 2022 cycle was nearing its close, Farmer's recruitment had quickly picked up significant steam — three SEC teams sent Farmer an offer in a month-long span between October and November, leading him to push signing his letter of intent to February's National Signing Day.

Then Alabama entered the picture with an offer in January. All while Florida was transitioning between coaching staffs, having let go of the head coach who accepted Farmer's commitment, Dan Mullen.

But new head coach Billy Napier and his staff — which was still being built at the time — pressed on to keep Farmer in the class.

Napier and Co. got Farmer on campus for an official visit on January 14, days after UF's offensive line coaching duo of Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton had been finalized.

The visit left a lasting impression on Farmer. He went on to visit Auburn and Alabama before the end of January, but when all was said and done on February 2, Farmer signed the dotted line to play for the Gators.

"Certainly, it's a good thing when some of the best programs in the country come in [and] try to recruit some of your commits," Napier said about Farmer on National Signing Day.

"Jalen was a previous commit, one of the first players we went to see. We were very impressed with the initial evaluation," he continued. "This is a big man. He's 6-4 and a half, 330 pounds. I think he may actually be under 330. He plays with effort. He plays with power ... and he's all business. This guy [is] not really all about the glitz and the glamour and recruiting. He's got a plan. And I was very impressed with his maturity."

Where Farmer Fits

When Farmer emerged as one of the hottest SEC recruits on the market in earlier this year, Sports Illustrated All-American penned the following extensive scouting report for readers to understand his quick ascension as an interior lineman coveted by the best of the best.

There is also great length to [Farmer's] frame and he maximizes it while both stationary and especially on the move. Beyond the reach, there is an aggression the interior projection plays with that fits in any era of offensive line play. He wins at the point of contact but shows a conscious effort to bury the opponent in the process. Farmer is quick off the snap, working his hands well and with efficiency, and has better leverage than his height would suggest. The Peach State prospect works on both sides of the ball and his work at defensive tackle gives a glimpse of how the raw power compliments the length and frame. Farmer plays with really strong pad level relative to his size and shows some short-area burst when the ball carrier is in sight, again important as it pertains to his ability to pull and screen on the offensive interior. The hands also show up in a major way, combined with some savvy, walling off blockers en route to the assignment with one arm at times. There is an understanding of angles and efficiency with Farmer's game that masks some of the technical questions with the projection. A lack of pass protection reps on tape could mean he has to begin his collegiate play on the interior, though his footwork, length and hand activity seem SEC level without the polish. As he develops into a three-down blocker, Farmer will likely reshape his frame and enhance strengths in the process, potentially developing into a multi-year starter down the line.

Considering his experience at the position in high school and all-around skill-set, expect Farmer to stick at guard and develop on both sides of the line to begin his UF career.

As noted above, he'll need development in pass protection, which will limit Farmer's ability to play early on in his career. Fortunately, UF has solid depth at the position behind starters O'Cyrus Torrence and Ethan White, with Joshua Braun in a swing role after starting seven games in 2021, semi-experienced players in Will Harrod and Riley Simonds behind him, and Yousef Mugharbil entering his second season with the program.

Therefore, Farmer and fellow 2022 interior lineman signee Christian Williams won't be rushed onto the field. Instead, they can use their freshman seasons to focus on reshaping their bodies in the strength and conditioning program and improving their games with Sale and Stapleton's guidance.

However, especially given Napier's tendency to deploy a ground-heavy offense paired with his strengths as a run blocker, the sky will truly be the limit for Farmer once he's ready to take the field.

Torrence is already viewed as a 2023 NFL Draft prospect, and White could be as well with a healthy senior season campaign. Should both declare after Napier's first season in charge, Farmer could be a candidate to compete for a starting gig at guard with the players listed above a year from now, so long as he makes the needed improvements.

