Florida Gators 2022 Homecoming Game Opponent, Date Revealed

The Florida Gators' 2022 homecoming game has been set and scheduled for Oct. 8.

Photo credit: Alex Shepherd

The Florida Gators are set to face off against the Missouri Tigers on Oct. 8 this year at its annual Homecoming Game, the team announced on Thursday. The precise time the matchup is taking place has not yet been revealed.

Florida has a record of 70-26-2 in its homecoming games all-time, including a 28-5 record since 1989. The team is historically good during these matchups with it typically marking a time to bring Gator Nation back to Gainesville with plenty of festivities taking place throughout the day.

Last season, Florida faced off against Vanderbilt on Homecoming, defeating the Commodores 42-0. Florida last faced Missouri on Homecoming in 2018, losing to the Tigers 38-17.

Last season, Florida fell to Missouri 24-23 in overtime, a game that ultimately spelled the end of the Dan Mullen era. Mullen was fired as the team's head coach just one day after the team's loss on Nov. 20. Now, the team is set to usher in new coaching staff, led by head coach Billy Napier.

Florida is set to open its season against Utah on Sept. 3 at 7:00 p.m. ET., while the team has game times accounted for during its matchups against Kentucky (Sept. 10, 7:00 p.m. ET), South Florida (Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m. ET), Eastern Washington (Oct. 1, 12:00 p.m. ET), Georgia (Oct. 29, 3:30 p.m. ET) and Florida State (Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m. ET).

It is not yet known what time the team will face off against other opponents including Missouri, such as Tennessee (Sept. 24), LSU (Oct. 15), Texas A&M (Nov. 5), South Carolina (Nov. 12) and Vanderbilt (Nov. 19).

