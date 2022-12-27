Skip to main content

Florida LB Amari Burney to Play in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

With Amari Burney set to take part in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, Florida is officially up to nine 2023 NFL Draft prospects.

Photo: Amari Burney; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida outside linebacker Amari Burney accepted an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Monday, which is set to take place at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 28, 2023.

Burney, a fifth-year senior, made the most of his final season of college eligibility in Florida's new-look defense under coordinator Patrick Toney. 

After changing positions several times in his early years at UF, Burney settled into a true outside linebacker role with the Gators in 2022 and produced career-highs in total tackles (79), sacks (four), tackles for loss (nine), interceptions (two), passes defended (six) and fumbles forced (two).

Burney's production, and leadership amid the head coach's first year in charge, led to immense respect received from Billy Napier.

"Amari is one of the best players that we have, big picture-wise, relative to his attitude, his energy every day, the consistency in which he shows up and works," Napier said of Burney on Oct. 31, acknowledging that the linebacker was playing through an injury at the time.

"This is a guy that has the respect of his peers. He's a smart player. He's a really good communicator, and he's really a versatile player. He's been very productive for us. Nothing but respect for Amari in his overall approach." 

Burney finished his Florida career with 223 total tackles, seven sacks, 15 tackles for loss, four interceptions, 16 defended passes and two forced fumbles across 58 appearances and 22 starts.

He thanked Florida fans, coaches, teammates and his family for their support along the way on Dec. 23 while officially entering the upcoming draft.

Currently, Burney is Florida's lone player to have pledged to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl this postseason. 

Left tackle Richard Gouraige, right guard O'Cyrus Torrence and linebacker Ventrell Miller have accepted invitations to the Senior Bowl, which will kick off on Feb. 4, 2023. Wide receiver Justin Shorter, safety Trey Dean III and dismissed edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr., meanwhile, will take part in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 2, 2023.

Additionally, quarterback Anthony Richardson and defensive lineman Gervon Dexter declared for the 2023 NFL Draft as underclassmen and will not play in postseason all-star games.

