Florida LB Amari Burney Promoted to East-West Shrine Bowl Roster

Four former Florida Gators will take part in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Thursday.

Photo: Amari Burney; Credit: Alex Shepherd 

Former Florida linebacker Amari Burney will participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 2, having earned a prospect all-star game promotion from the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Burney accepted his invitation to the Collegiate Bowl on Dec. 26 but was named to the Shrine Bowl rosters last week. He did not play in the NFLPA game on Saturday, Jan. 28 as a result.

He'll join former Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter, edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr. (who was dismissed from the team in Oct. 2022) and safety Trey Dean III at the Shrine Bowl, which will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET. 

Additionally, former Florida wide receiver Jacob Copeland and linebacker Mohamoud Diabate will play in the game. The duo of former Gators transferred to Maryland and Utah, respectively, last offseason.

Burney finished his six-year Florida career with 223 total tackles, seven sacks, 15 tackles for loss, four interceptions, 16 defended passes and two forced fumbles across 58 appearances and 22 starts. He posted career-highs in total tackles (79), sacks (four), tackles for loss (nine), interceptions (two), passes defended (six) and fumbles forced (two) in 2022 under new defensive coordinator Patrick Toney.

He thanked Florida fans, coaches, teammates and his family for their support along the way on Dec. 23 while officially entering the upcoming draft.

