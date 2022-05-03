The Florida Gators are reportedly among three finalists for transfer portal wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

Following his official visit to Florida which came roughly a week after entering the transfer portal, Arizona State wide receiver Ricky Pearsall has named the Gators as one of his finalists alongside the Oregon Ducks and Auburn Tigers, according to Jacob Rudner of 247Sports.

Pearsall, a rising senior, originally entered the portal on April 21, joining more than a handful of former Sun Devils looking for greener pastures as Arizona State faces a mass exodus of talent due to an impending NCAA investigation into the football program.

During his junior season at Arizona State, Pearsall accounted for 48 receptions, 580 yards and four touchdowns to record the best season of his collegiate career, averaging 12.1 yards per catch. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder fits the mold of a plug-and-play wideout that could bring much-needed yards after the catch ability to the slot of Florida’s offense.

In his career, Pearsall has tallied 61 receptions for 794 yards and five touchdowns, adding ten rushing attempts for 78 yards and two touchdowns while completing three-of-three passes for 111 yards and a score through the air.

The Corona Del Sol (Ariz.) product, who compiled seven scholarship offers as a recruit, was considered the No. 151 wide receiver in the class of 2018 by the 247Sports Composite rankings.

