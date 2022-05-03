Skip to main content

Report: Florida Gators Among Finalists For Coveted WR Transfer

The Florida Gators are reportedly among three finalists for transfer portal wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

Following his official visit to Florida which came roughly a week after entering the transfer portal, Arizona State wide receiver Ricky Pearsall has named the Gators as one of his finalists alongside the Oregon Ducks and Auburn Tigers, according to Jacob Rudner of 247Sports.

Pearsall, a rising senior, originally entered the portal on April 21, joining more than a handful of former Sun Devils looking for greener pastures as Arizona State faces a mass exodus of talent due to an impending NCAA investigation into the football program.

During his junior season at Arizona State, Pearsall accounted for 48 receptions, 580 yards and four touchdowns to record the best season of his collegiate career, averaging 12.1 yards per catch. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder fits the mold of a plug-and-play wideout that could bring much-needed yards after the catch ability to the slot of Florida’s offense.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

RELATED: Gators' biggest summer transfer portal needs

In his career, Pearsall has tallied 61 receptions for 794 yards and five touchdowns, adding ten rushing attempts for 78 yards and two touchdowns while completing three-of-three passes for 111 yards and a score through the air.

The Corona Del Sol (Ariz.) product, who compiled seven scholarship offers as a recruit, was considered the No. 151 wide receiver in the class of 2018 by the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook. 

Stewart Reese
Football

Former Gators OL Earns NFL Minicamp Tryout

By Zach Goodall2 hours ago
Dameon Pierce
Football

Gators’ Dameon Pierce Fulfills ‘Lifelong Dream,’ Drafted by the Texans

By Demetrius Harvey2 hours ago
Zachary Carter, Khris Bogle
Football

How Will Former Gators' DL Zachary Carter Align in the Bengals Defense?

By Brandon Carroll7 hours ago
Percy Butler
Football

Percy Butler Credits Gators' Patrick Toney for Growth Into NFL Draft Pick

By Zach GoodallMay 2, 2022
Malik Bryant
Recruiting

LB Malik Bryant Names Florida Gators in Top 5

By Demetrius HarveyMay 2, 2022
Keyontae Johnson
Basketball

Florida Gators' Keyontae Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

By Zach GoodallMay 1, 2022
Kaiir Elam
Football

How Will Former Gators CB Kaiir Elam Fit Into the Bills' Defense?

By Brandon CarrollMay 1, 2022
Keary Colbert, Jordan Pouncey
Recruiting

WR Johntay Cook II Places Florida Gators Top 5

By Demetrius HarveyMay 1, 2022