Analyzing the Gators Busy Offseason at Kicker

Florida was tasked with replacing one of the most accurate kickers in program history this offseason, and certainly can't be knocked for not trying.

Evan McPherson surprised Florida Gators faithful by entering the 2021 NFL Draft following his junior season at UF. One of the most accurate kickers in school history, McPherson's departure left the team with limited options to fill his shoes.

Months later and before the first season without McPherson lining up kicks, UF now has several short and long-term options in the fold.

UF returns one kicker with experience on the field in a Gators uniform, former walk-on and redshirt senior Chris Howard, who was awarded a scholarship this past spring. Howard filled in for McPherson in three games last year, starting one, connecting on seven-of-seven extra points and two-of-two field goals, while also tallying eight kickoffs.

In addition, Florida will welcome the transfer of graduate kicker Jace Christmann, who was discovered as a walk-on at Mississippi State by none other than Florida's head coach Dan Mullen and special teams coordinator Greg Knox, who were then on the Bulldogs' staff.

In four seasons of playing time at Mississippi State, three as a starter, Christmann hit on 32-of-40 field goals with a long of 51 yards, nailing all but one of his 128 career extra-point attempts. Following Mike Leach's introduction as head coach this past season, however, Christmann lost his starting gig to Arizona State transfer Brandon Ruiz.

Looking to the long-term, Florida received a commitment from 2022 Severna Park (Md.) kicker Trey Smack on June 23, several days after he received an offer from UF. Days before Smack's pledge, UF hosted McPherson's younger brother Alex, a fellow 2022 prospect, on an official visit.

Howard and Christmann are expected to compete for McPherson's starting role in the coming months during Florida's fall camp, both kickers providing game experience and several years of familiarity with the Gators' coaching staff in some capacity.

It's tough to identify a favorite to win the job right now. Given that Christmann did not participate in Florida's spring camp as he has yet to officially transfer, Howard logically should have a leg up on the competition as things currently stand, but Christmann's ties to the staff and statistical résumé can not be forgotten.

Smack, meanwhile, will enroll once Howard and Christmann have graduated and moved on from the university unless Howard is granted a sixth year of college eligibility down the line. Barring another acquisition via the transfer portal, Smack could walk into a starting job during his freshman season at UF in 2022.

Although replacing a player of McPherson's caliber is easier said than done, one can't knock Florida for not trying.

