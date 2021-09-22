Florida Gators Edge Rusher Andrew Chatfield Transferring to Oregon State

Former Florida Gators edge rusher Andrew Chatfield announced his commitment to Oregon State on Wednesday.

Via a Twitter post saying "HEARTLESS SAVAGE NEW CHAPTER," Chatfield declared that his short-lived time in the transfer portal, which he entered on Aug. 31, has come to its end.

Despite entering the portal just days before the Gators season opener against FAU, Chatfield spent the first two weeks of the year suited up on the Gators sideline while recruiting activity was relatively limited as the focus shifted to the regular season.

“There’s nowhere to go right now. So, he’s still here with the team,” head coach Dan Mullen said following week one's win. "He played in the game on Saturday."

However, Chatfield continued to search for a home in the meantime. Reportedly visiting Oregon State in week three - while Florida took on Alabama - Chatfield was impressed by what the program has to offer, quickly deciding to continue his collegiate career in Corvallis, Oregon.

The redshirt junior from Plantation, Florida served in a reserve role in his time with UF. Appearing in 24 games during his three years with the program, Chatfield accounted for 19 total tackles, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

According to Andrew Nemec of The Oregonian, Chatfield has two years of eligibility remaining for the Beavers but will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2021 season. He is set to arrive at Oregon State on Thursday.

