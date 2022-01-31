Gators Announce Initial Plans for 2022 Spring Game

The Orange and Blue game is back following a two-year hiatus, as the Florida Gators announced plans on Monday for their typically annual spring scrimmage game which is expected to be open to the public.

The scrimmage, which will be the first of Billy Napier's tenure as the Gators' head coach, will be held on April 16 at 1 P.M. ET, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. The game will serve as a conclusion of Florida's spring practices, which are expected to kick off in March.

"UF's annual spring game will serve as a way for fans to experience a Gators game day at the Swamp," the program share in a statement.

Additional details for the game, including streaming and broadcast information and fan initiatives, will be announced at a later date.

The Gators' 2019 and 2020 spring scrimmages were conducted behind closed doors due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Before spring practice begins, Napier and his staff began the first phase of the offseason program, called Foundation, which has consisted of a two-part workout initiative with weight lifting and team runs. After February 2's National Signing Day, Napier and Co. will unveil individualized development plans for every player to use as a guide throughout their offseason.

